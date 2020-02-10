Jessica Alba, Cash Warren is fighting for everything and wants to get a divorce?

is Jessica AlbaIs married with Cash warren crumble? A tabloid claims that. Gossip Cop looked at the story and found it completely wrong.

women’s Day There was a story this week claiming the actress was out without her wedding ring. The tabloid cites “friends” of the couple who claim that Alba and her husband, as producers, have argued for “everything,” which is partly due to Alba’s heavy workload. The supposed friends say that Alba is “totally dependent” on Warren to “keep the family together”. The divorce would “crush her in every way”. With friends like this, who needs curious paparazzi?

Gossip Cop finds absolutely no truth to these claims. Although the tabloid shows a photo of Alba that looks “depressed” and doesn’t wear a ring when shopping, it doesn’t mean anything. This is a classic case where a tabloid reads far too much in a completely harmless photo. It only goes shopping – what should it look like? Excited? The actress has also been seen with her ring since then. At the Academy Awards last night, Alba was photographed with her wedding ring on the red carpet and, more importantly, her husband was right next to her.

Aside from the testimony of these suspicious “friends” – we are pretty sure they don’t exist – Women’s Day has absolutely no evidence to support the claim that Alba’s and Warren’s marriage is in trouble. Last month, Alba honored her husband with a cute Instagram slideshow of the two and their three children on his birthday. “It was so much fun making memories of my love,” she commented. “You are as sexy as ever – your 40s will be your best decade so far!”

Gossip Cop would also like to refute the offensive suggestions made that Alba fails as a parent. The tabloid claims that it is struggling with its “crumbling family life”, that it is “dependent on Warren” to “keep the family together” and that divorce “risks everything, even custody of their children”. Alba keeps celebrating her kids on social media and last month there was a big birthday party for her youngest son Hayes. The magazine has no idea what her personal life looks like and cannot judge how she is doing as a parent.

Alba and Warren have been married for 12 years, but don’t think this would ever stop the tabloid from developing divorce fantasies about them. Immediately after Hayes was born in 2018, the national investigator claimed that Alba had become pregnant with her third child in order to save the “marriage of the star”, which according to the tabloid was also “sick”. In 2019, the investigator made the completely random claim that the newly minted Ben Affleck is attacking Alba. Gossip Cop unmasked both rumors as false.

swell

“Jessica Alba at Atelier Versace – 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.” Red Carpet Fashion Awards, February 10, 2020.

Jessica Alba on Instagram. “My @cash_warren 41st birthday. It was so much fun making memories of my love – you are as sexy as ever – your 40s will be your best decade so far!”, January 11, 2020.

Jessica Alba on Instagram. “These two” January 28, 2020.

Mizoguchi, Karen and Anya Leon. “Happy birthday, Hayes! Jessica Alba is celebrating an adorable llama party for her son’s second birthday.” People, January 13, 2020.

Gossip Cop Staff. “Jessica Alba, Cash Warren had NO boy to save the marriage, despite the claim.” Gossip Cop, January 2, 2019.

Schuster, Andrew. “Ben Affleck tries to steal Jessica Alba from her husband?” Gossip Cop, November 20, 2019.