Jessica Alba Is Busting A Move On TikTok & It is Legendary

Jessica Alba is the latest movie star to be part of TikTok during self-isolation and the net is not mad about it.

The 38-calendar year-old proved that she’s still hip and neat by accomplishing the #savagechallenge that has long gone viral on TikTok in recent months. But compared with other stars or your odd aunt who *absolutely* should not have access to social media, Jessica can nevertheless bust a move.

Her moves have been so iconic that even O.G savage Megan Thee Stallion chimed in to compliment her dance competencies.

“Hot lady Jessica examining in,” Meg captioned the put up on Instagram.

We shouldn’t be shocked though, it was considerably less than 20 several years back that Jessica Alba received our hearts in the 2003 dance flick Honey.

But although we’re all living for the queen of dance returning to her throne immediately after nearly two decades, her children are not this sort of major supporters.

“You are variety of cringey on TikTok,” Alba’s youngest daughter Haven stated in advance of Honor (11) nodded in arrangement.

In legitimate mum trend, Alba asked her daughters if she was lame, to which her daughter instantly educated her that sure, she is lame.

“It would be lame if a kid was carrying out it, but, like, due to the fact you are a mother it does not make a difference.”

Personally, I don’t consider there’s nearly anything lame about her great 3.6 million followers and 20+ million likes on the platform. She’s not a standard mom, she’s a amazing mother who can amass a casual 6.6 million followers on her “cringey” dance video clip.

https://www.tiktok.com/@jessicaalba/video clip/6810095110584356102

Actually, any individual wants to advise these small children that their mom was an early 00s dance goddess. Clearly show some respect to our queen, Honey.

To celebrate this momentous event in dance, it is time to reminisce a single of the greatest dance scenes in movie history. Move the tissues, I am sobbing.

https://www.youtube.com/check out?v=yioKlQkV0io

Graphic:

TikTok / Jessica Alba