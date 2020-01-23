Jessica Biel seems to have forgiven Justin Timberlake for his slip

Justin Timberlake was in hot water late last year when he was photographed holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright while filming in New Orleans.

Timberlake said, “Nothing else happened,” he was drunk and that was it. Do we buy it?

Bad behavior

Via: pagesix.com

Timberlake even publicly apologized to his wife, Jessica Biel, noting that his judgment was wrong and he regretted his behavior.

Timberlake knew he was embarrassing his family and needed to keep a record of it in order to avoid the gossip, but there were already rumors of snowballs. Limitation of damage or real debt?

Kiss and make up

Via: hindustantimes.com

While we will probably never know if (harmless?) Holding hands was the end of the flirtatious actions, it seems that Timberlake is back in Biels good hands when they were spotted in New York City recently, it is said.

Bond unbroken

Via: zimbio.com

Hopefully this is a sign that their marriage is still going well and the New Orleans incident between Timberlake and Wainwright has been forgiven and forgotten.

Nobody is perfect, even JT. He’s messed it up before and will probably do it again. Don’t we all want?

Let’s just hope that Timberlake has learned from his mistake and will remain more relaxed about his co-stars in the future. Biel deserves it.

Wendy Williams’ cruel commentary on Joaquin Phoenix has upset Cher