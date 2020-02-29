jessica-knight-powers-archbishop-williams-girls-previous-norwell-in-div.-3

NORWELL — Major-seeded Norwell tried out to be the resistance juggernaut Archbishop Williams has hardly ever seen around the many years in the early rounds of the condition match.

The No. 8 Bishops experienced other strategies.

Senior centre Jessica Knight turned in a dominant performance by tallying a sport-significant 32 factors, 13 rebounds and 6 blocks as Archbishop Williams ran away with a 58-37 street win Friday in a Division three South quarterfinal.

“I knew coming in Norwell was likely to be tricky, in particular at household,” mentioned Archbishop Williams coach Matt Mahoney as the Bishops progress to Sunday’s semifinal from Ursuline. “We understood we ended up in for a struggle. … The ladies arrived in self-confident however.”

For Archbishop Williams (15-seven), it was its 29th consecutive win in the sectional — 24 of these victories have come by double digits — as the seven-time defending Div. three South champions have finished Norwell’s time now four instances around the previous 8 many years.

“You nonetheless received to go by Archies and the non-public universities have an edge and it’s heading to be tough for all us community schools to do it,” mentioned Norwell coach Matt Marani.

Knight had assistance from Ariana Hay (11 details) along with Grace Cuddy and Meg Marcel to construct a 41-24 lead midway via the 3rd quarter.

Norwell (19-3) fought again as a three-pointer from Ellie Phillips shut the hole to nine with two minutes remaining in the stanza, but then the six-foot-two Knight took around again and could not be contained down minimal regardless of experiencing frequent double- and triple-teams.

Knight scored the Bishops’ ultimate seven details of the 3rd quarter and following a bucket from Hay to start the final frame, Knight accomplished her 3rd conventional 3-stage play of the contest and included an additional basket from in the paint to place the game out of arrive at.

“We’ve genuinely picked up our game,” Knight said. “We’re taking part in together as a staff. We’re all doing the job really hard.”