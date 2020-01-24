Jessica Korda takes early leadership of Gainbridge LPGA; Beginner Yui Kawamoto two shots off the pace

BOCA, RATON FLORIDA – Jessica Korda scored a 6-under-66 goal on Thursday in strong wind and took the lead in the Gainbridge LPGA in Boca Rio, the season’s first full-field event and the first official event in Boca Raton of the year more than 30 years.

Korda fucked her last two holes and ended up with a 25-foot putt on the par-4-ninth at the Boca Rio Golf Club. The 26-year-old Florida player had eight birdies and two bogeys.

The five-time LPGA tour winner from Bradenton is at home this week.

“It’s nice to be able to go to a tournament,” said Korda. “Doesn’t happen that often, at least in my own car. So yes, it was really nice. And I’m staying at home this week, which is even nicer.

“It’s strange to stay at home because I don’t really know what to do. It’s not a hotel room where everything is as it is in its room and you only bring a certain amount of things with you. Suddenly I have all of these options. I don’t really know what to do with it at the moment, but I’m still trying to prepare as I would at the hotel. “

The game was stopped because of darkness because 12 players could not finish the round. Heavy rain delayed the game by almost 40 minutes in the late afternoon.

Tour beginners Yui Kawamoto and Patty Tavatanakit from Thailand were two strokes back with South Korean Kim Sei-young.

“I have prepared for a moment like this and am very happy with it,” said Kawamoto, who was born in Matsuyama, Ehime Prefecture. “I feel comfortable that I could play like this. I have the feeling that I could prove that I can play here. My goal is to play four days. “

Tavatanakit won three times on the Symetra Tour last year.

“I’ve been waiting three months since the beginning of the off-season to get out of here, which was a bit stressful,” said Tavatanakit. “The idea of ​​the LPGA tour intimidated me a little. When I was out here, the transition from the Symetra tour and three laps to a different environment, everyone here takes it seriously. After cutting out these thoughts and focusing on what I have to do, it worked pretty well. “

Carlota Ciganda, Xiyu Lin and Lindsey Weaver shot 69.

Domestic players Jaye Marie Green and Morgan Pressel had problems at the first official event in Boca Raton since the Oldsmobile LPGA Classic 1989 in Stonebridge. Green shot 73, and Pressel failed to make birdie in 75.

“The wind is definitely strong and there are a lot of trees out here, so what you feel on the tee is completely different from what’s going on up there,” said Green. “It’s pretty difficult to get involved in what’s really going on.”

Lexi Thompson and Gaby Lopez played alongside Pressel and also started slowly. Thompson had an eagle, a birdie and four bogeys in a 73.

Lopez, the Mexican player who celebrated a playoff win at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions on Monday morning, had two double bogeys in one 78.

Pressel’s sister Madison retired from the round due to illness. Dana Finkelstein took the place in the field and was 2 under with two holes to play.