Jessica Marie Garcia in the block wants to become the Hollywood boss

When A.V. The club spoke to Jessica Marie Garcia of My Bloc, in the midst of some important work. “I’m writing a serial,” the 32-year-old shared with excitement. “I decided to step up to my strength. I want my own show, so I have to do it myself. “One can only imagine what a Garcia helmet show would look like; Liv & Maddie alum comedy pieces are not a joke. Like Jasmin, who is a very trusted colleague in Netflix’s age-old comedy, Garcia has a different genre instead of waiting for the doors to open. He’s a decision maker, and he’s not afraid to admit that he has some inexplicable insecurities about his craft, but now, in his third season on Netflix, talk about Jasmine’s intelligence about being a “patron donkey” and the uncertain future of My Memory.

AV Club: The general assumption about actors starting at Disney is that children have to choose between programming and avoid doing more adult work, but you can also watch Disney + Future President’s Day and Netflix’s Block. Is there anything you really want to do yet?

Jessica Marie Garcia: I want to wear all my hats. I look at Mindy Kaling and Issa Rae and just like, “This is a cartridge donkey, and it’s worth doing.” Amy Poehler said she didn’t have a ton of female directors because she felt they weren’t ready there. I have been doing this for a long time, and I felt I would name the Professional Guest Star Production because I felt it would be a place where I live and breathe. Before the block, I was given the opportunity for the series to be regular and I can’t thank them enough. I’ve been working for this title for a long time. Everything I’ve shown has happened, so I’ll keep going. But part of this is to make sure you’re ready.

When it comes to what I want to do next, I would like to get into an independent film like some crazy Indians. If you think my comedy is good, my drama is still better. If you can hang in a comedy box and breathe and love as long as I live, comedy comes from a very dark place. So I would like to point out all the different aspects of this.

AVC: Jasmine’s evolution speaks a little. He has really evolved from one of the show’s most responsive voices to what might have been the only annoying and beloved neighbor since the beginning. Did you ever get any information on Jasmine’s characterization, as you go forward?

JMG: It is really interesting because I saw the pilot through it after reading it. He looks very much like me, and I don’t joke where I joke. He builds a wall so you don’t see the original. I’ve always said [co-founders Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft]: “You know, it’s all coming from the dark, isn’t it? I won’t play this one-size-fits-all because it’s not real. “And they agreed. They never thought that Jasmine would get a bigger character than the first season, so they impressed me. It was important to me, and they knew it.

I think the answer after the season – thank God – was that fans wanted to see more of Jasmine, but also wanted to see who she was, because they were criticized for that. So I think that as soon as we know we have a second season, I have become hell like hell. I was like, “So, what does it mean to go to a series on a regular basis? What does it mean? “I was ready for a fight, but I said, ‘Oh, of course!’ [Laughter.] I was very pleased with the work, and I was told that they wanted to see different aspects of it. So when they wrote this picture with my father, I would say, “I’m talking about it.” This is where wisdom comes from and I feel like you see more in the third season.

AVC: Obviously, Jasmine wants everyone to believe that she knows they are talking about sex. He’s the first person to talk about this all the time, but then he admitted that this season was not very good. It is the purest, most connected thing.

JMG: I think it was already on their radar, but I told Laura and Eddie that if people were really aggressive they wouldn’t like Jasmine. She speaks of her donkey and watches a lot of porn. He has no idea what he really says. This is what I think made him so attractive. I never knew that this 15-year-old boy who cared for my father always brought boys home. Not just who he is. I was glad we were talking about it when I was still a kid. Kids talk a great game when they are insecure and afraid of judgment.

AVC: One of the best scenes of the season, Jasmine, after saying some dark things, is that Monse took Ruby out of her mother’s funeral and still needs to be careful to trigger others while dealing with her own trauma. He is one of those people who can be completely honest with him outside of the four main principles. How would you explain Jasmine and Ruby’s friendship from platonic to the end of the season?

JMG: I think it’s really real when you want to show that relationships are so changing and constantly changing. You can fall in love for a second, and in the next few minutes you will not be able to endure your feelings, especially as a young man. I think for Jasmine that Ruby will be the end of it all – like everyone else – tomorrow, but she cares enough to know that it won’t be for her. He sees his steps before taking it. So I think he gives her enough rope to figure out what to do. If he monopolizes it at the moment, he is wise enough to know that it will be more for him or for him, especially when he shows his feelings for the right time.

AVC: Do you feel as confident as Jasmine when shooting?

JMG: I must tell you that this is not my mind when shooting. When done, ask, “Well? Did I do what I wanted to do? I could probably have made it fun. I could do it again in Latin. “I never feel comfortable with anything. I’m such a perfectionist. I can be the worst critic in the world. I thought it would go away, but it won’t.

AVC: What made this show professional for you?

JMG: Yes, absolutely – I do not speak Spanish fluently and be like, “Yes, I can represent a whole culture.” It’s not easy! It’s funny because the show I’m trying to write for myself has to do with the feeling of being the first generation and staying in between the two cultures, and no one fully understands you. You should definitely feel less or less of them, you know? It was opened because I met incredible fans who had these stories and could not speak English, and although I can understand them all, it would go wrong when I went to speak and I don’t know how to properly combine a sentence. Then you see that the light leaves their faces when you’re not connected to them and looks like, Nooo! But then there are so many people I meet who say, “My God, I know exactly what it is.” So I’m just trying to tell you the truth.

AVC: Can we spend some time talking about Jasmine and Ruby’s dance scene in season two?

JMG: With my Ariana [Grande] ponytail?

AVC: The most resonant part of the moment you hold your hair up to the end. It is such a force movement.

JMG: Thank you very much! I fought for it. Indeed, nobody knew what the hell was. I said, “Are you serious? Do you know any children? “[Laughter] Seriously, they showed me well and Jason [Ganeo] was great. If you look at that scene, I can think of it as a dream and leave hell. We have done this many times. There was so much light and so many people were just staring. I am not a dancer, but they claim to be me. Jason and I choreographed the dance scene in front of Julio [Macias] and Brett [Gray], who watched and criticized us in the first season, and tried to come up with it the next day. The show did not want to get a choreographer because they did not want a professional choreographer to appear. This time we got a choreographer and it still didn’t help me. Many thanks to our editors for making us so beautiful.

AVC: What was your reaction to a two-year jump at the end of the season?

JMG: They waited a week before we were shooting to give the last episode. You are so uncertain because you don’t know if there is another season, and of course I don’t want to end this note. Is it as real as hell? Yes. Children are growing up. I have friends who either move or live in different classes and don’t see them that much. I know you are growing up from people, but to see such a great moment when everyone is friends and know that it didn’t happen? It’s just so upsetting. So I hope this is not the end.

AVC: If My Bloc had a fourth season, would you like to see Jasmine-based stories?

JMG: I would love to find out what she wants to do for the rest of her life. I feel like a planner and I would love it to stay out of Explorer because I feel that it is not a long-term thing. I can see that he is either senator or Latina Wendy Williams. She is at least one of those women unless both are united.

