Jessica Marie Garcia never thought that working with Gina Rodriguez would be possible | Diary of an exclusive future president, Jessica Marie Garcia, on my pad

Jessica Marie Garcia already have a good year!

The 32-year-old actress is best known for her roles in Liv & Maddie and On my block, but it will also be part of the new Disney + series Diary of a future president.

JJJ speak with Jessica about her blockbuster show Netflix, as well as her role in the new Disney + show, where she was able to work with one of her heroes, Gina Rodriguez. We also got the scoop on her red carpet look and more.

“I admired GinaThe career of so much that I didn’t think working with her was in the realm of opportunity ” Jessica tell us. “It always puzzles me to think that she directed me in an episode.”

Diary of a Future President will air TODAY (January 17) on Disney +, and the third season of On My Block will air on Netflix this spring!

Click inside for the full interview of Just Jared Jr with Jessica Marie Garcia…

Just Jared Jr: How did On My Block change your life?

Jessica Marie Garcia: It definitely made some public outings more interesting. Haha. Our fans are amazing and all over the world, so meeting them wherever I go and learning how the show affected them was amazing. This show has changed my life in many ways, whether it’s meeting my favorite stars and finding out that they are big fans of the show, or creating a new family with this incredible cast and crew. So far, it’s been a surreal race.

JJJ: What is your favorite part to play Jasmine?

JMG: I love her vulnerability. It may not be the answer you’d expect how crazy she can be in public, but there’s so much more to her than the “larger than life” character she puts on. She has a huge heart that loves hard and it can break even more.

JJJ: What is the most difficult part to play with it?

JMG: Have “Jasmine energy” at 5am. Haha. But also remember how difficult high school can be, especially for those who are labeled as not having walked at the same pace as everyone else.

JJJ: Did you learn from real life for the role? Is your real life related to Jasmine?

JMG: Absolutely. And I think it scared me at first. I always said the joke before I could be the joke. I was taken for my weight, my hair, my teeth, my psoriasis – everything. But that never stopped me from finding the confidence to be brilliant, to love out loud and to pursue my dreams. Jasmine and I would be best friends. We would have necklaces and everything.

JJJ: What does it mean for you to be part of a show like On My Block?

JMG: It is overwhelming to think about it sometimes. I wanted so much that a program like this would grow, to have someone who looked like me on the TV screen that I desperately wanted to see. And it’s hard to yearn for something you haven’t really seen. So the fact that I participate in a program that celebrates friendships and families that look like mine is so beautiful.

JJJ: What is your favorite moment behind the scenes?

JMG: Oh wow. How much time do you have? We have so much fun on and off the camera that it shouldn’t really be called “work.” I have the most fun when I shoot a scene with the genius of comedy which is BRETT GRAY! We are just trying so hard to make us laugh in one scene, and this has caused some blooperers to pray that I never see the light of day!

JJJ: What can we expect from season three?

JMG: It’s my favorite season! There are so many twists and turns, then there are lots of dramas that will only be drowned out with laughter. It has all the things and I hope the fans love it!

JJJ: Tell us about your character from Diary of a future president?

JMG: Her name is Camila. She is a paralegal from Gabi and a very close friend of herself and the children. It is fast, its white is sharp, but not as sharp as its highlighter. Make-up is always there. Which does not help to conceal the fact that she hides her true self from her family. Camila has an incredible girlfriend named Danielle and she is too scared of her “old school” Mexican parents to tell them about her.

JJJ: What can we expect from the show?

JMG: It will give you all the sensations. This family is so beautiful and real that so many other families will relate to so many things that they experience. Again, I am so jealous that I am not 12 years old watching a little girl who looks like me balancing college, big dreams, losses and family victories. But I’m also so thrilled that the other kids will do it.

JJJ: What was it like to come back to a Disney project?

JMG: I felt like at home. I had the most fun on Liv And Maddie and I owe it to my best friends around the world to show that it’s almost like we never stopped. Disney has always been such an incredible home for me that coming back felt so good to me.

JJJ: You said that Gina Rodriguez is one of your heroes, what was it like working with her?

JJJ: Which character that you played most resembles your own life?

JMG: They all have a little bit of me because it’s almost impossible not to use some of you to shape characters, but Jasmine for sure. Guilty as accused.

JJJ: You’ve played a variety of characters, is there anything you want to do that you haven’t already done?

JMG: I want to do darker roles. Either a crazy drama where I manage to spread my actor wings a little, or I would also like to play the villain.

JJJ: If you could star or join the cast of any other show, which one would it be?

JMG: It’s difficult because there are so many incredible shows right now. I really love Insecure and Euphoria.

JJJ: Do you have other projects to come?

JMG: I am currently writing a little something that is at the beginning of development, so stay tuned please!

JJJ: You are on the red carpet. How do you choose your looks?

JMG: First of all, I bless you to have noticed. I love fashion so much and hope to do more in this world in the future. I also have an amazing stylist named Monica Cargile who really knows my body and wants to celebrate my curves with fun fashion instead of hiding it in boring or safe silhouettes. It’s hard for a curvy girl to find carpet-ready clothes that don’t make you fall asleep by putting them on, so I’m lucky to have found Monica who looks outside the box, and then we bring it to the queen of a sewing machine, Michelle Thomas, which perfectly adapts this biatch to my body. We need a literal village.

JJJ: What was your favorite?

JMG: Oh, by farrrrrr, this is my transparent black dress Melissa Mercedes that I wore for the premiere of season 3 of Strangers Things when I welcomed the red carpet for Netflix. I never wanted to take it off. (You can check it out here!)

JJJ: What is your favorite activity when you are not working?

JMG: By watching all the reality TV shows, I can get my hands on my tea and welcome my friends home. I love to cook and organize small parties for my friends. I also like to decorate my house or other people’s spaces. Interior design is a new love for me.

JJJ: If you didn’t play, what would you do?

JMG: Direction, writing and production of films and television. Everything you need to make a movie or a show is so fascinating to me and in my soul, I should be involved in one way or another. But, if it were to be out of entertainment, I would love to be a psychologist, because the human spirit and why we are as we are fascinates me. Or an Egyptologist, because I always wanted to go to Egypt and I always loved learning the history of ancient Egypt.