Jessica Mendoza signs new deal with ESPN

Baseball analyst Jessica Mendoza has signed a new contract with ESPN that will improve her profile on the network and help her make history. At NBC News, Nicole Acevedo has the details along with all the ways in which Mendoza’s new role is leading the way.

She will be the first woman to act as a solo analyst for a national package of MLB games, including ESPN’s season opening coverage, weekday games, and baseball on vacation.

The announcement came on Friday after weeks of speculation as to whether Mendoza would leave Sunday Night baseball and what new role she would play in the network. The NBC news report states that they will leave their position on this program and will also resign from their role as advisors to the New York Mets, a position that has caused some controversy in recent months.

Mendoza’s comments about the scandal of sign theft – something that the league and the larger baseball community are still processing – have been criticized by some in the sport.

According to the ESPN press release, it won’t be long before viewers can see her in her new role:

Their first game order for 2020 is ESPN’s March 2 spring show, in which the Chicago Cubs host the Los Angeles Angels. Their first regular season game this year is March 30th.

Mendoza will also provide commentary and analysis on ESPN’s programs during the week, along with appearances on radio and studio shows. This is another big step for an already pioneering broadcaster.

