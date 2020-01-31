Jessica Simpson announced that she kissed Justin Timberlake after Nick Lachey divorced

Jessica Simpson has a sweet story about kissing Justin Timberlake shortly after divorce from ex-husband Nick Lacey.

Simpson, who is currently promoting her Memoir Open Book, revealed when she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday that it was a “nostalgic kiss” as they have known for years.

“After (my) divorce and (Justin) had no relationship, he was at my house and we shared a nostalgic kiss and I thought, ‘Oh, that’s interesting,'” Simpson said to Kimmel.

Jessica Simpson and Justin Timberlake. (Instagram)

“And he took out his cell phone and started typing. And I said, ‘Okay, I hope that’s not another girl. Did I stick my tongue out too much or you know?'”

However, her intimate moment was interrupted when Timberlake hopped on his cell phone to inform former Mickey Mouse Club co-star Ryan Gosling.

“Apparently he and Ryan Gosling bet who would kiss me first when they were 12 years old, so he texted Ryan and said he won the bet,” Simpson added.

“And I said, ‘Oh, okay. Um … so we won’t kiss again. That’s done.'”

Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey were married between 2002 and 2006. (Getty)

Simpson admitted that she auditioned for the Mickey Mouse Club in 1993. However, her role was offered to Christina Aguilera in the final round of auditions.

Despite kissing Timberlake, Simpson admitted that Gosling was the one she was interested in.

“Ryan was who I was … when I was 12 I thought this guy was so cool and he was from Canada,” she said to Kimmel.

“‘I don’t know where that is on the map, but I find it really amazing.’ And there was something so sweet about him. But Justin won the bet. “

Nick Lachey, Jessica Simpson and Justin Timberlake in 2005. (Getty)

In her memoirs, Simpson also tells of years of addiction to alcohol and pills.

“I started a spiral and couldn’t catch up … and that was with alcohol,” Simpson said in an open interview with US TODAY. “Every day I said, ‘I’ll stop soon. I’ll cut back.'”

In an excerpt published in People Magazine, Simpson tells how she became sober in November 2017 when she told her doctor that she was in trouble and needed immediate help.

“I killed myself with all the drinking and the pills,” she writes. “Quitting alcohol was easy. I was angry with this bottle. How it allowed me to stay complacent and deaf.”

