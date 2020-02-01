Jessica Simpson has a hard time watching the Ellen interview

Jessica Simpson opened with her infamous interview in 2017 Ellenand said that she was drunk and in a bad place when she shot it, and she is now struggling to watch it.

The singer sat down today‘S Hoda Kotb to talk about the publication of their new memoirs Open bookwhen she talked about the shocking moment.

“I can’t even watch the interview,” she said, adding that she was not “present” and knew something was wrong from the start. “It was a weak moment for me and I was not in the right place.”

The interview started with Jessica Simpson, who talked about her contraceptive device and told an exciting story about mermaid wranglers at her child’s birthday party.

She couldn’t quite determine how long she had been in a relationship with her husband, and then said that her longest relationship with a woman was before correcting and adding, “No, not that!”

You can see the original interview below:

, @ JessicaSimpson is a performer, designer, mother and has a billion dollar business. pic.twitter.com/RINGLz1aXc

– Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 22, 2017

There was concern about their well-being after the interview, and Simpson admitted to Kotb that: “I started a spiral and couldn’t catch up and that was with alcohol.”

In her memoirs, the singer revealed that she had reached a point where “I had killed myself with all the drinking and the pills” before finally sobering up in November 2017.

“Quitting alcohol was easy,” she said in her book. “I was mad at this bottle. As it allowed me to remain complacent and deaf. “