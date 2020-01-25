Jessica Simpson Make a film out of new memories?

is Jessica Simpson are you planning to turn your new memoir into a film? This is what a tabloid claims this week. Gossip Cop has examined the rumor and can confirm that it is wrong.

Simpson’s Memoir Open Book is scheduled for release in February 2020 star claims that she is already thinking about producing a film and starring. According to an insider, the singer and fashion designer also wants to show the success of her unpublished memoirs and films to spark interest in her fashion brands.

Referring to the former Newlyweds star as a “hot mother”, the outlet claims that a return to the screen is an exciting prospect for Simpson. The alleged insider tells the magazine: “It’s been a while since Jessica had all the offers she likes, and she decided to take matters into her own hands and produce her own film.”

This entire story comes from an anonymous source, however Gossip Cop reached out for Simpson’s spokesman, who tells us that he has reconciled. In addition, tabloids do not know how films flow into the development. It is the Hollywood trade publications that receive such news. No other publication reports that Simpson’s memoir becomes a film. In addition, much of the book deals with Simpson as a teenager and early 20s. The 39-year-old mother of three is unlikely to be in a biopic at this point.

The tabloids often target the former pop star with fake stories. In July of last year, Star’s sister magazine, OK !, reported that Simpson’s weight loss goals were causing problems in their marriage. This claim was as outrageous as Simpson’s representative said Gossip Cop with a quote on the record: “Jessica works hard to get in shape, feel good and be the healthiest, but she doesn’t have a crash diet or a crazy workout program.” The singer’s spokesman also told us to her husband Eric Johnson “As always, 100 percent for Jess and they even work a lot together.”

This publication has a terrible record when it comes to reporting precisely about Simpson’s marriage. In 2018, the tabloid falsely claimed that Simpson would divorce a billion dollars. Back then, Gossip Cop Searched Simpson’s social media sites and found the couple looked as happy as ever. They had their third child together last year and are still strong. The unreliable point of sale knows nothing about Simpson’s private life or her career plans. We recommend reading the singer’s upcoming memoirs if you want to get a glimpse.