Jessica Simpson on divorce with Nick Lachey ... and a shocking argument with Justin Timberlake

Jessica Simpson’s upcoming Memoir Open Book promises insights into her inner monologue and her most intimate struggles. Early previews show that it will contain some interesting details about her divorce from Nick Lachey.

Simpson doesn’t think their breakup was as unexpected as Lachey made it appear, and when she advertises her memoirs on Jimmy Kimmel Live, she misses the fact that she and her NSYNC rival Justin are shocking and secretly from the 98 Degrees- Timberlake has deviated from the singer.

Jessica is thinking about her marriage to Nick in New Memoir

via: iheart.com

Music fans had an emotional year in 2002 when Justin Timberlake’s relationship with Britney Spears ended, but Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey saw them tie the knot and overtake them as one of Hollywood’s most famous couples.

Simpson reports in Open Book that it was love at first sight when she met Lachey. She wrote: “In 1998, when I was 18, I met Nick Lachey from Group 98 Degrees at a Hollywood event. “Hello, I’m Nick,” he said. Hello my life I thought.”

She believes that her strong faith and wide-ranging, innocent outlook on life prompted Nick to return her feelings, and he suggested this four years later. Unfortunately, their marriage lasted less than four years, and the couple divorced in 2006.

Related: 20 photos from Jessica Simpson 2019

She doesn’t know why Nick got blind from her divorce

via: eonline.com

Lachey told the press after his divorce from Simpson that he hadn’t seen them separate, but she wrote in Open Book that it was clear that their relationship was suffering. In fact, they didn’t even talk to each other when she first expressed a desire to leave him.

“We were together for almost seven years when I said to Nick,” I think I want to get a divorce. “I later heard that he told the press that he was blind. I don’t know how,” she wrote. “At that point, we didn’t even speak to each other. Maybe he was just shocked that I got up for myself. I think not that he ever thought I would take the plunge. “

Jessica’s secret argument with Justin Timberlake

via: shemazing.net

While on Open Book on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Advertises, Simpson reveals that shortly after the divorce from Lachey, she had a brief argument with Justin Timberlake, whom many pop fans regarded as the singer’s musical rival at 98 degrees.

“He had no relationship anymore and was at my home, so to speak. We had a nostalgic kiss, “she admitted.

However, their turmoil did not last long as Timberlake ruined the moment by pulling out his cell phone and texting someone.

“I said, ‘Okay, I hope that’s not another girl. I stuck my tongue out too far or, you know? But apparently he and Ryan Gosling had a bet who would kiss me until they were 12 years old. So he texted Ryan and said he had won the bet. “

That was a deal breaker for Simpson, who immediately said to the NSYNC singer: “Oh, okay. Um … so we don’t kiss again. It’s done.”

Next: 20 photos of times Justin Timberlake messed up bad things

Angelina Jolie becomes real about fake news

About the author

As the captain of Los Angeles’ first Quidditch team and the proud owner of 1,000 Marvel comics and action figures, Steve is a huge pop culture junkie with a passion for the geeky!

More about Steve DiCarlo