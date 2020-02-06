Jessica Simpson reacts to Nick Lachey’s comment on her father Joe Simpson

Jessica Simpson is not pleased about her ex-husband Nick Lachey’s comment on her father Joe Simpson.

The 39-year-old Dukes of Hazzard star, who is currently promoting her new Memoir Open Book, was heard on Radio Andy, where she addressed a saying by Lachey about her father’s sexuality.

“The best thing about not having Joe Simpson as a father-in-law is that I don’t have to play under the table on Easter Sunday,” the 98 Degrees singer told Watch What Happens Live 2013 with Andy Cohen.

Simpson admitted that she was not “very” angry that Lachey made this comment after they split in 2005.

Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson. (Getty)

“That was low,” Simpson told Cohen on February 6. “And there’s no way he can talk about that because he’s no longer connected to us.”

“He tried – he was just bitter, you know? He was just trying to dig.”

Simpson tells how she deals with her father’s sexuality in her memories.

“My father called me three days before we left for the wedding to tell me that he was bringing his friend Jonathan, a young model he often shot for his new photo business,” she writes. “‘He wasn’t on the list,’ I said. There was a pause. I remembered having to accept my father for who he was for when he’d worked it out in real time.”

Jessica Simpson and Joe Simpson. (Getty)

Joe and Simpson’s mother, Tina Drew Simpson, disbanded in 2012 after 34 years of marriage.

“It was difficult for me to be with them because they would stop loving each other,” she writes.

“I was blinded by the news that triggered his natural selling behavior. He said to me positively: ‘You gave me the trust … you gave me the way out.’ Great, I thought to myself, I broke my heart.

Relapse Thursday: celebrities when they were young