Jessica Simpson recalls having Chuck Norris as interim coach in ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ interview

LOS ANGELES – Chuck Norris was “a little hard” with a young Jessica Simpson when he was her childhood actor coach, the actress revealed on Wednesday evening.

In an interview with “Jimmy Kimmel Live”, Simpson said that she was looking for acting lessons after having unsuccessfully auditioned for “The Mickey Mouse Club”, a Disney Channel series that shot in the late 1980s and early 1990s and produced young stars like Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Justin Timberlake.

“I didn’t [get the casting], but I went to the finals and they said I needed acting lessons,” said Simpson. “In Dallas, Chuck Norris is apparently the person to go to … he was my acting coach.”

Simpson said she took lessons from Norris in 1992 when she was 12, adding that Norris was “a little difficult” as a teacher.

“He saw one of my cassettes. He told me that I had moved my eyebrows too much and that I had to do my eyebrows with my eyebrows glued,” said Simpson, adding that Norris had told him to channel his Denzel Washington inside.

