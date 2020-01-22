Jessica Simpson reports in new memoirs about alcohol and pill addiction

(CNN) – Jessica Simpson wrote a paper called “Open Book,” revealing a fight with alcohol and pills that leads her to believe that she killed herself.

This week’s People magazine reports that Simpson started treating herself with alcohol and pills in the book after addressing the pain of being sexually abused as a young girl. The job pressure added to the stress that caused her to tell a doctor that she was in trouble.

Jessica Simpson. (Getty)

“I killed myself with all the drinking and the pills,” she writes, adding that she became sober in November 2017 and hasn’t drunk anything since. “Quitting alcohol was easy. I was angry with this bottle. How it allowed me to stay complacent and deaf.”

She writes about the therapy and allows herself to talk about her childhood trauma.

When she was 6 years old, Simpson wrote: “I shared a bed with a friend’s daughter. It started tickling my back and then went into things that were extremely uncomfortable.”

“I wanted to tell my parents,” she continues. “I was the victim, but somehow I felt wrong.”

She finally told her parents, Tina and Joe Simpson, when she was 12 years old. Her mother slapped her father on the arm and shouted, “I told you something was going to happen,” Simpson reveals.

Jessica Simpson. (Instagram)

“Dad kept an eye on the road and said nothing,” Simpson writes. “We never stayed at my parents ‘friends’ house again, but neither did we talk about what I said.”

This was followed by a career as a singer and the reality TV show Newlyweds, which documented her three-year marriage to Nick Lachey. Then came her now billion dollar fashion line, the Jessica Simpson Collection.

But she hid the truth from the fans.

Jessica Simpson and her family. (Instagram)

Simpson reveals that after a Halloween party in 2017 she was lying on the floor in her house. She said to her friends, “I have to stop. Something has to stop.

Simpson now has the support of her parents and the help of a medical team and therapy twice a week. She has been happily married to Eric Johnson since 2014, now the parent of three young children.

“When I finally said I needed help, it was like being the little girl who called her back in life,” she says. “I found a direction and that was going straight without fear. Honesty is hard, but it’s the most rewarding thing we have. And it’s nice to get to the other side of fear.”

Simpson also releases six new songs that tell their story about the book.

If you or someone you know would like to talk to someone privately about addiction, please contact lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit Reach out, Call 000 in an emergency.

