Jessica Simpson reveals father Joe Simpson’s “betrayal” while married to her mother Tina

Jessica Simpson has revealed how she believes that her father Joe Simpson “betrayed” her mother Tina Drew Simpson during the marriage.

The 39-year-old Simpson, whose parents divorced in 2012 after 34 years of marriage, says nothing about whether fraud was involved in the decision to split up.

In her new Memoir Open Book, she wrote: “In August (2012), my mother discovered that my father had betrayed her marriage just when she and I thought things were going to turn around for them.”

Jessica Simpson and Joe Simpson in 2016. (Getty)

Simpson added: “She had just told me what a good time they had on their anniversary and she thought they might have gone around a corner. I thought so too. When she confronted him, my father started to call me and I would not pick up. “

But her father tried to reassure her that “betrayal” had not led to the breakup of her marriage.

“After all the times he had flirted with the idea of ​​saving himself, he couldn’t do it.” I’m not with anyone else, “he said.” I love your mother, “Simpson writes.

“Dad moved on quickly,” writes Jessica. “And maybe he had planned it so long that he started my mother’s run.”

Joe Simpson, Jessica Simpson and Tina Simpson arrive at Operation Smile’s 8th Annual Smile Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 2nd, 2009. (Getty)

In her memories, Simpson also speaks of dealing with her father’s sexuality.

“My father called me three days before our wedding (2014) to tell me that he was bringing his friend Jonathan, a young model that he often photographed for his new photo business,” she writes. “‘He wasn’t on the list,’ I said. There was a pause. I remembered having to accept my father for who he was for when he’d worked it out in real time.”

The ‘With You’ singer tried to accept the separation of her parents, although she realized that this was inevitable.

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson and three children: Birdie Mae Johnson, Ace Knute Johnson and Maxwell Drew Johnson. (Instagram)

“It was difficult for me to be with them because they would stop loving each other,” she writes.

“I was blinded by the news that triggered his natural selling behavior. He said to me positively: ‘You gave me the trust … you gave me the way out.’ Great, I thought to myself, I broke my heart.

Open Book also looks at Simpson’s fight against alcohol addiction, her decision to get a tummy tuck after her pregnancies, and her short-lived marriage to Nick Lachey.

Relapse Thursday: celebrities when they were young