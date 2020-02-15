[jessica-simpson’s-husband-ashamed-by-her-new-e-book?]

” width=”615″> (Getty Photos)

Is Jessica Simpson‘s spouse, Eric Johnson, ashamed by her new e book? Which is what just one tabloid is pushing as genuine this 7 days. Gossip Cop investigated the claim and can exclusively ensure that it’s untrue.

Adhering to the launch of Simpson’s illuminating new memoir, Open up E book, Okay! is saying that the star’s spouse is “embarrassed” by some of the revelations. The e-book specifics passionate or sexual ties to stars these types of as John Mayer and Justin Timberlake, and discusses Simpson’s struggles with alcoholism. An unknown resource tells the journal, “All this sleazy things about her former enthusiasts is finding on [Johnson’s] nerves.” The doubtful tipster adds that Johnson “understands her confessions are a marketing point” but would instead she omit the a lot more “salacious aspects.”

Gossip Cop seemed into the rumor, and can exclusively debunk it as fabricated. We attained out to a rep for Simpson, who confirms on the record that the tabloid’s claim is baseless. Johnson is not “embarrassed” by his wife’s memoir. The resource the outlet claims to have spoken to both does not exist or is very seriously mistaken.

Ok! appears to be completely misunderstanding Simpson’s motivations in releasing the e-book. The journal frames the memoir as a “juicy” convey to-all in which the salacious confessions are a “selling point,” but in reality – the singer’s intentions are deeper than that. “I hope that by telling my full tale and not holding back again I can support shift men and women to walk through their fears and defeat their difficulties, as I am doing the job really hard to do each and every working day with mine,” Simpson clarifies in a latest interview with Persons magazine.

Open up Book is significantly less about dropping explosive real truth bombs and additional about shedding gentle on the quite a few misunderstood sides of Simpson’s life, from the revelation that she survived childhood sexual abuse, to the wrestle of pretending her relationship to Nick Lachey was going properly for the sake of their reality present. The singer also opens up about going through regular media scrutiny about her bodyweight and appearance.

The strategy that Johnson dislikes Simpson opening up about her daily life is similarly untrue. Simpson describes her husband of 6 decades as practically nothing but fully supportive. As she reveals in her memoir, when Simpson decided to give up ingesting in 2017, Johnson did so as nicely in solidarity. In an interview with Us Weekly earlier this 7 days, Simpson stated that she has “never felt additional myself or more free” than in her relationship to Johnson. She said the exact on a modern look on The Look at: “Eric just embraces with no judgment the girl that I am,” she gushed. “With my flaws, I signify, that is some of his favourite elements about me.”

This isn’t the initially time tabloids have invented drama about the pair. We’ve had to debunk a number of rumors over the several years about intended difficulties in Simpson and Johnson’s marriage – they had been all thoroughly fake. It is very clear that none of these tabloids have any concept what they are talking about when it comes to the particular specifics of the couple’s married lifetime.