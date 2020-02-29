jessica-simpson’s-sister-ashlee-creating-her-personal-memoir?

(Getty Visuals)

Is Ashlee Simpson adhering to in the footsteps of her sister Jessica Simpson by crafting a memoir? That’s what a single tabloid is professing in a completely baseless tale this 7 days. Gossip Cop can affirm that it is wrong.

“Ashlee’s Telling All, Way too!” reads the headline of an write-up posted in Existence & Type. The tabloid promises the singer is getting ready to “spill everything” on her daily life, just months soon after the release of her more mature sister’s new memoir, Open up Book. As evidence for this completely unsubstantiated declare, the journal is citing an “insider” who supposedly has knowledge of the circumstance.

“Jessica isn’t the only a single with tricks to explain to,” the suspicious supply tells the outlet. “Ashlee’s plastic surgical treatment, her parents’ divorce, her exes – it will all be dealt with.” The insider also alleges that the reserve will spill insider secrets on Ashlee’s mom-in-law, Diana Ross, and the rest of “the well known relatives she’s married into.”

Right after investigating the magazine’s claim, Gossip Cop can verify that it is total nonsense. Ashlee’s personal spokesperson suggests on the document that the rumor is phony. The singer is simply just not crafting a notify-all e book.

Life & Style is basically capitalizing on the media buzz surrounding Jessica’s new memoir, which a short while ago hit variety a single on the New York Periods nonfiction bestseller checklist. Following that announcement, Ashlee took to Instagram to rejoice her sister’s achievement. “I am so pretty proud of my wonderful, brave, type, loving sister!!!” she wrote. “It’s wonderful to see you sharing your truth with the entire world. You are so inspiring.”

The Simpson sisters have usually been preferred targets for the tabloid world, and Gossip Cop has experienced to debunk several a wrong rumor more than the several years about Ashlee. Again in April 2018, Okay! claimed Ashlee and spouse Evan Ross experienced “hit a tough patch” in their relationship since of his busy function plan. That November, Everyday living & Model released an additional phony Ashlee tale of their possess, stating the pair was preventing due to the fact of their actuality display, Ashlee + Evan. Ashlee’s spokesperson shut down equally of all those tales for us as perfectly.

Previously this month, the National Enquirer recommended that Jessica held again telling her “true feelings” about Ashlee in her e book, and that Ashlee, becoming the ungrateful more youthful sibling that she allegedly is, would try out and “capitalize on Jessica’s return to the spotlight.” Gossip Cop debunked that one particular much too – with an unique denial from Jessica’s spokesperson. Ashlee is plainly not intrigued in stealing her sister’s highlight, as is evident from her supportive comments on the web.