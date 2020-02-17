[Jessica Tarlov Receives Shut Down on Fox Information For Declaring Trump Has Cheated on Wives]

Fox Information contributor Jessica Tarlov was shut down on Monday following professing on America’s Newsroom that President Donald Trump has cheated on all of his wives.

In response to a “homophobic comment” manufactured by conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh about 2020 Democratic applicant Pete Buttigieg, Tarlov stated, “It’s really fascinating to me as somebody who is an open advocate, clearly, for same-sex marriage which is now the regulation of the land, luckily.”

“You see a loving, monogamous few like Pete Buttigieg and Chasten his partner up there exhibiting what is attainable. That an individual who is in a exact-sexual intercourse relationship could be managing for president and performing as properly,” she opined. “And then they’re torn down by Rush Limbaugh, who’s been married four occasions I assume.”

“We have Donald Trump, a few occasions married, cheated on all of those wives,” she continued, as America’s Newsroom co-anchor Sandra Smith interrupted, “Let’s not provide in particular interactions.”

As Tarlov attempted to go on her argument, Smith proceeded to shut her down — taking in excess of the microphone to go through out Limbaugh’s comment.

