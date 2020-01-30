Jessie J and Channing Tatum use project employee Y and Axecents from Orah LeMaitre to Grammy After Party – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML4fa0982ad3803fc3c131f7efce3b6ea111%

% MINIFYHTML4fa0982ad3803fc3c131f7efce3b6ea112%

Jessie J and Channing Tatum are back as a couple and together they formed a great couple when they attended the post-Grammy party. Designed by Maeve Reilly, Jessie J wore a black and silver striped Y / Project suit with a cashmere, silver and gray blouse, while Channing wore Tatum Axecents from Orah LeMaître, who shared several photos of the duo. Jessie J combined the outfit with jewelry from Jennifer Fisher and a Marzook bag called Black Pill. Several photos of Jessie J and Channing Tatum have made rounds, including some with Jessie J resting her head on Channing’s shoulder.

Channing and Jenna Dewan have had a tumultuous moment lately as they continue to fight for custody and visit their daughter while Jenna waits for her second child. It is unclear whether the meeting of Jessie J and Channing Tatum will have any influence on their relationship with former Jenna Dewan, but it seems unlikely.

Jessie J seemed happy in love as she wore her dark locks up and away from her face in a high ponytail. Her makeup was fresh and natural and her complexion looked perfect.

% MINIFYHTML4fa0982ad3803fc3c131f7efce3b6ea113%

% MINIFYHTML4fa0982ad3803fc3c131f7efce3b6ea114%

Channing Tatum looked serious and hard in front of the camera while wearing a black cap that complemented his Axecents with the suit of Orah Lemaitre.

You can see different pictures of Jessie J and Channing Tatum in the slide player.

TMZ met Jessie J and Channing Tatum, who officially confirmed to the media that they had returned. Jessie said she was very lucky. When asked if they would go this time, Jessie J confidently indicated that they would.

The video also showed the costumes of Jessie J and Channing. The oversized jacket from Jessie gave her a soft and refined look and showed her perfect abs with every step and movement of the jacket.

You can see Jessie J and Channing Tatum confirming their relationship status hand in hand as they stepped into a vehicle and moved on to the next video player.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kzTMuh8kLvQ [/ embed]

What do you think of the Grammy party sets by Channing Tatum and Jessie J?

Were you surprised that they were together again?



Message Views:

4 4

% MINIFYHTML4fa0982ad3803fc3c131f7efce3b6ea115 %% MINIFYHTML4fa0982ad3803fc3c131f7efce3b6ea116%