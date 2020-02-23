jessie-paege-claims-goodbye-to-blue-hair-&-hi-to…

Jessie Paege is the newest social star to ditch her blue hair!

The 20-12 months-previous YouTuber teased very last week that she was heading to switch up her hair shade and now she’s demonstrating off her blonde ‘do.

“saying bye to my blue hair…I’ll be again 1 day ),” she wrote previous 7 days, including, “now i’m BLONDE! and single, who desires to day.”

Jessie is the next YouTuber this 7 days to say bye to blue hair. Niki DeMartino a short while ago improved up her look and dyed her hair orange. Check it out now!

