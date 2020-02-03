Jessie Paege opens up about fighting depression and the break to heal | Jessie Peage, Mental Health

Jessie Paege becomes frank about his recent battle against depression.

The YouTuber went to his Instagram to open up about disliking life in Los Angeles and revealing his fight against the disorder.

“(Tw: suicidal thoughts, depression) I always had mental health problems, but never depression. Not until the last year of my life … and it got worse progressively (also sorry for the photo which does not correspond to that, I just need to feel like that b * tch rn) ” Jessie sharing. “I recently had thoughts like, honestly, I don’t care if this car crashed or if I got sick. I realized … it’s not normal. I’ve been dealing with suicidal thoughts before, but every time I’m back in LA alone, IT TOUCHES ME. I am mad at everyone and everything. “

“Last month, I flew back to Florida twice, after being in Los Angeles for two days. Yesterday was probably one of my worst days, “she said. “It all started with one thing and then suddenly I questioned everything in my life. Why do I even exist? I’m not going to lie, a lot of my depression comes from the thoughts on my body. It is so incredibly difficult to wake up, cry when I look in the mirror, work alone all day, and then never go home to celebrate any of my accomplishments. I was really close to hurting myself REALLY and I even did things that I’m not very proud of. “

“Thanks to this trauma, I realized who the right people are in my life (like @liquidverve and @megansavitt)”, Jessie continued. “Anyway, I’m going to take a break a bit and only publish when I feel like it. No stress on publication times or anything because my career is NOT MY AUTO C is another big part of my depression, I feel like nobody really considers me as me, and I’m just seen as my professional accomplishments. In fact, I don’t even know who I am beyond my career. I’m going to discover and introspect. I want to bring more people into my life who care more about Jessie: ‘) Anyway, I’ll think about it for a week and access how long I will take a break and what I need to heal “

Jessie recently broached the subject of eating disorders with his new song and music video for “Skeleton”.

