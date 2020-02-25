jessie-paege-presents-an-update-on-her-marriage-standing

Jessie Paege is single and all set to mingle!

The 20-yr-previous YouTuber just slyly exposed that she is no more time seeing her previous girlfriend, whose identity she under no circumstances disclosed.

“now i’m BLONDE! and one, who needs to day,” Jessie wrote on an Instagram publish exhibiting off her new hair coloration.

Previously this thirty day period, Jessie posted a image sharing some ice product with her girlfriend but her deal with was included. Jessie also previously referenced her in a post while posing with a rose, saying, ” appreciate her 🌹”

Jessie didn’t specify why the few split but she did lately go out of LA, indicating length could have been a element.

We hope that Jessie is feeling her ideal and is experiencing the one daily life!

Read through More: Jessie points out how moving out of LA has altered her mental condition