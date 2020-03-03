jessie-paege-responds-to-rumors-she-acquired-plastic-surgical-procedures

Jessie Paege is shutting down rumors that she received a boob occupation.

The 20-yr-previous YouTuber and social media star took to her Instagram to enable followers know that any alter they recognize stems from her restoration from disordered taking in.

“to all the individuals DMing me inquiring me who did my boob career, thank you but that’s all thanks to anorexia recovery and i’m heading to flaunt them all I want mainly because at times it is genuinely challenging to believe I’m gorgeous,” Jessie captioned a beautiful set of photographs.

We assume Jessie appears to be so attractive and are so happy that proceeds to be candid about her recovery. We know she’s assisting a lot of people today!

Jessie recently opened up about her disordered consuming and recovery in her song “Skeleton.” Make confident to enjoy the shifting songs movie!