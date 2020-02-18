[jessie-paege-says-relocating-out-of-la-has-transformed-her-psychological-condition]

Jessie Paege has officially left LA!

The 20-yr-previous social media star moved to Florida just a small while ago and states the improve of location has currently had a constructive impact on her mental state.

Just after remaining requested about the transfer on her Instagram story, Jessie listed 4 good reasons the move has been great for her.

“1. Closer to my household



2. My daily life does not only surround all-around my career



3. Attractive climate



4. Loads of fantastic psychological assist from the puppies,” Jessie wrote.

In a post about leaving LA, Jessie additional, “Now that I know myself, I need to enjoy myself. That is my new journey. I have to have to acquire care of myself 🙂 I’m so fired up for this stunning new chapter in my lifetime. The world is OURS!!”

We’re so glad this transfer has been so constructive for Jessie! We just can’t hold out to see the awesome factors she has in retailer.