Jessie Paege shares her excuses to her body with the new song “Skeleton” – Listen now! | First Listen, Jessie Paege, Music

Jessie Paege released his new song “Skeleton“!

YouTuber, 20, shared that the song is “all I wanted to say. Personal apologies to my body. “

“Comment” I support “if you broadcast” Skeleton “on Spotify. Each person who supports this project supports something much bigger than me and my story:’], ” Jessie wrote on Instagram.

“This is for anyone who has ever hated their body, anyone who has ever had an eating disorder, anyone who has seen someone they love to fall because of their illness mental, to anyone who has felt out of control and who has gone to an addiction to seek solice, to anyone who has days of poor body image. You DESERVE loving yourself. You deserve to be nice to yourself, ”she added.

Jessie recently spoke about the fight against bulimia and mental health in a new YouTube video.

