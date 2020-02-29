jessie-reyez-to-assist-billie-eilish-on-2020-‘where-do-we-go?’-earth-tour

Billie Eilish has introduced aspects of the assist act for her 2020 ‘Where Do We Go?’ earth tour.

Opening up demonstrates in the Usa and Europe on the tour will be the Grammy-nominated Colombian-Canadian Jessie Reyez.

Read through far more: Jessie Reyez talks pop triumph ‘Phone Calls’ and remaining “a supporter of leaving individuals hungry”

The dates start out in Miami upcoming month (March nine), and arrive forward of the launch of Reyez’s debut album ‘Before Adore Arrived to Get rid of Us’ on March 27. Her recent EP ‘Being Human in Public’ obtained a 2020 Grammy nomination for Ideal Urban Modern day Album.

Right after actively playing a host of US dates in guidance of Eilish, Reyez will then head out on a headline tour of her possess across April, Might, June and July, ahead of linking again up with Billie for ten European dates in July, which includes 4 nights at London’s O2 Arena.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Xv-MFkCP02s?feature=oembed" title="Jessie Reyez - LOVE IN THE DARK" width="696"></noscript>

Billie Eilish received Best Tune In The Environment for ‘Bad Guy’ at final month’s NME Awards 2020, beating Eilish beat Lil Nas X, Clairo, Post Malone and Lizzo to the award.

The singer’s debut album ‘When We All Slide Asleep, In which Do We Go?’ was named NME’s album of 2019.

See Billie and Jessie Reyez’s tour dates below.

Billie Eilish and Jessie Reyez – ‘Where Do We Go?’ planet tour Usa leg

March



9th – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena



10th – Orlando, FL @ Amway Middle



12th – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena



13th – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center



15th – New York, NY @ Madison Sq. Garden



16th – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center



19th – Boston, MA @ TD Yard



20th – Brooklyn, NY @ Barlcays Middle



23rd – Detroit, MI @ Very little Caesars Arena



24th – Chicago, IL @ United Heart



25th – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Discipline Home



27th – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena



28th – St. Louis, MO @ Company Heart



29th – Omaha, NE @ CHI Overall health Middle Omaha

April



1st – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Heart



4th – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum



5th – Los Angeles, CA @ The Discussion board



7th – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Centre



8th – Sacramento, CA @ Golden one Centre

Jessie Reyez – ‘Before Really like Came To Destroy Us’ headline tour

April



27th – Milan, IT @ Circolo Magnolia



29th – Paris, FR @ NF-34



30th – Antwerp, BE @ Trix

Could



2nd – Cologne, DE @ Luxor



third – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theatre



5th – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Tiny



7th – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand



8th – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret



10th – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefahrlich



11th – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Max



13th – London, United kingdom @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire



14th – Manchester, British isles @ Manchester Academy



16th – Birmingham, British isles @ O2 Academy



17th – Glasgow, United kingdom @ St. Luke’s



23rd – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre



24th – El Paso, TX @ Neon Desert



26th – Dallas, TX @ Residence of Blues



28th – Houston, TX @ House of Blues



30th – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Area

June



1st – New Orleans, LA @ Residence of Blues



2nd – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade



4th – Orlando, FL @ Plaza Are living



fifth – Miami, FL @ Fieldhouse Watsco Heart



seventh – Charlotte, NC @ Underground



8th – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl



11th – Denver, CO @ Summit



12th – Salt Lake Metropolis, UT @ The Depot



19th – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater



20th – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum



22nd – Seattle, WA @ Showbox



25th – Minneapolis, MN @ Initially Avenue



27th – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest



28th – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple



29th – Chicago, IL @ Household of Blues

July



1st – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore



2nd – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Residing Arts



4th – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach



6th – Boston, MA @ Royale



seventh – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

Billie Eilish and Jessie Reyez – ‘Where Do We Go?’ planet tour Europe leg







July



13th – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome



14th – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena



15th – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena



21st – Manchester, British isles @ Manchester Arena



22nd – Manchester, British isles @ Manchester Arena



24th – Birmingham, British isles @ Arena Birmingham



26th – London, United kingdom @ The O2



27th – London, Uk @ The O2



29th – London, Uk @ The O2



30th – London, United kingdom @ The O2