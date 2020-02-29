jessie-reyez-to-assist-billie-eilish-on-2020-‘where-do-we-go?’-earth-tour

Billie Eilish has introduced aspects of the assist act for her 2020 ‘Where Do We Go?’ earth tour.
Opening up demonstrates in the Usa and Europe on the tour will be the Grammy-nominated Colombian-Canadian Jessie Reyez.
Jessie Reyez talks pop triumph 'Phone Calls' and remaining "a supporter of leaving individuals hungry"
The dates start out in Miami upcoming month (March nine), and arrive forward of the launch of Reyez’s debut album ‘Before Adore Arrived to Get rid of Us’ on March 27. Her recent EP ‘Being Human in Public’ obtained a 2020 Grammy nomination for Ideal Urban Modern day Album.
Right after actively playing a host of US dates in guidance of Eilish, Reyez will then head out on a headline tour of her possess across April, Might, June and July, ahead of linking again up with Billie for ten European dates in July, which includes 4 nights at London’s O2 Arena.
Billie Eilish received Best Tune In The Environment for ‘Bad Guy’ at final month’s NME Awards 2020, beating Eilish beat Lil Nas X, Clairo, Post Malone and Lizzo to the award.
The singer’s debut album ‘When We All Slide Asleep, In which Do We Go?’ was named NME’s album of 2019.
See Billie and Jessie Reyez’s tour dates below.
Billie Eilish and Jessie Reyez – ‘Where Do We Go?’ planet tour Usa leg
March
9th – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
10th – Orlando, FL @ Amway Middle
12th – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
13th – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
15th – New York, NY @ Madison Sq. Garden
16th – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
19th – Boston, MA @ TD Yard
20th – Brooklyn, NY @ Barlcays Middle
23rd – Detroit, MI @ Very little Caesars Arena
24th – Chicago, IL @ United Heart
25th – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Discipline Home
27th – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
28th – St. Louis, MO @ Company Heart
29th – Omaha, NE @ CHI Overall health Middle Omaha
April
1st – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Heart
4th – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
5th – Los Angeles, CA @ The Discussion board
7th – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Centre
8th – Sacramento, CA @ Golden one Centre
Jessie Reyez – ‘Before Really like Came To Destroy Us’ headline tour
April
27th – Milan, IT @ Circolo Magnolia
29th – Paris, FR @ NF-34
30th – Antwerp, BE @ Trix
Could
2nd – Cologne, DE @ Luxor
third – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theatre
5th – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Tiny
7th – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand
8th – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret
10th – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefahrlich
11th – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Max
13th – London, United kingdom @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
14th – Manchester, British isles @ Manchester Academy
16th – Birmingham, British isles @ O2 Academy
17th – Glasgow, United kingdom @ St. Luke’s
23rd – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
24th – El Paso, TX @ Neon Desert
26th – Dallas, TX @ Residence of Blues
28th – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
30th – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Area
June
1st – New Orleans, LA @ Residence of Blues
2nd – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
4th – Orlando, FL @ Plaza Are living
fifth – Miami, FL @ Fieldhouse Watsco Heart
seventh – Charlotte, NC @ Underground
8th – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
11th – Denver, CO @ Summit
12th – Salt Lake Metropolis, UT @ The Depot
19th – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
20th – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum
22nd – Seattle, WA @ Showbox
25th – Minneapolis, MN @ Initially Avenue
27th – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
28th – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple
29th – Chicago, IL @ Household of Blues
July
1st – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore
2nd – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Residing Arts
4th – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach
6th – Boston, MA @ Royale
seventh – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
Billie Eilish and Jessie Reyez – ‘Where Do We Go?’ planet tour Europe leg
July
13th – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
14th – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
15th – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
21st – Manchester, British isles @ Manchester Arena
22nd – Manchester, British isles @ Manchester Arena
24th – Birmingham, British isles @ Arena Birmingham
26th – London, United kingdom @ The O2
27th – London, Uk @ The O2
29th – London, Uk @ The O2
30th – London, United kingdom @ The O2