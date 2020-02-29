Jessie Reyez to assist Billie Eilish on 2020 ‘Where Do We Go?’ earth tour

Billie Eilish has introduced aspects of the assist act for her 2020 ‘Where Do We Go?’ earth tour.

Opening up demonstrates in the Usa and Europe on the tour will be the Grammy-nominated Colombian-Canadian Jessie Reyez.

The dates start out in Miami upcoming month (March nine), and arrive forward of the launch of Reyez’s debut album ‘Before Adore Arrived to Get rid of Us’ on March 27. Her recent EP ‘Being Human in Public’ obtained a 2020 Grammy nomination for Ideal Urban Modern day Album.

Right after actively playing a host of US dates in guidance of Eilish, Reyez will then head out on a headline tour of her possess across April, Might, June and July, ahead of linking again up with Billie for ten European dates in July, which includes 4 nights at London’s O2 Arena.

Billie Eilish received Best Tune In The Environment for ‘Bad Guy’ at final month’s NME Awards 2020, beating Eilish beat Lil Nas X, Clairo, Post Malone and Lizzo to the award.

The singer’s debut album ‘When We All Slide Asleep, In which Do We Go?’ was named NME’s album of 2019.

See Billie and Jessie Reyez’s tour dates below.

Billie Eilish and Jessie Reyez – ‘Where Do We Go?’ planet tour Usa leg

March


9th – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena


10th – Orlando, FL @ Amway Middle


12th – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena


13th – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center


15th – New York, NY @ Madison Sq. Garden


16th – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center


19th – Boston, MA @ TD Yard


20th – Brooklyn, NY @ Barlcays Middle


23rd – Detroit, MI @ Very little Caesars Arena


24th – Chicago, IL @ United Heart


25th – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Discipline Home


27th – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena


28th – St. Louis, MO @ Company Heart


29th – Omaha, NE @ CHI Overall health Middle Omaha

April


1st – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Heart


4th – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum


5th – Los Angeles, CA @ The Discussion board


7th – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Centre


8th – Sacramento, CA @ Golden one Centre

Jessie Reyez – ‘Before Really like Came To Destroy Us’ headline tour

April


27th – Milan, IT @ Circolo Magnolia


29th – Paris, FR @ NF-34


30th – Antwerp, BE @ Trix

Could


2nd – Cologne, DE @ Luxor


third – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theatre


5th – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Tiny


7th – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand


8th – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret


10th – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefahrlich


11th – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Max


13th – London, United kingdom @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire


14th – Manchester, British isles @ Manchester Academy


16th – Birmingham, British isles @ O2 Academy


17th – Glasgow, United kingdom @ St. Luke’s


23rd – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre


24th – El Paso, TX @ Neon Desert


26th – Dallas, TX @ Residence of Blues


28th – Houston, TX @ House of Blues


30th – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Area

June


1st – New Orleans, LA @ Residence of Blues


2nd – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade


4th – Orlando, FL @ Plaza Are living


fifth – Miami, FL @ Fieldhouse Watsco Heart


seventh – Charlotte, NC @ Underground


8th – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl


11th – Denver, CO @ Summit


12th – Salt Lake Metropolis, UT @ The Depot


19th – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater


20th – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum


22nd – Seattle, WA @ Showbox


25th – Minneapolis, MN @ Initially Avenue


27th – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest


28th – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple


29th – Chicago, IL @ Household of Blues

July


1st – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore


2nd – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Residing Arts


4th – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach


6th – Boston, MA @ Royale


seventh – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

Billie Eilish and Jessie Reyez – ‘Where Do We Go?’ planet tour Europe leg





July


13th – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome


14th – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena


15th – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena


21st – Manchester, British isles @ Manchester Arena


22nd – Manchester, British isles @ Manchester Arena


24th – Birmingham, British isles @ Arena Birmingham


26th – London, United kingdom @ The O2


27th – London, Uk @ The O2


29th – London, Uk @ The O2


30th – London, United kingdom @ The O2