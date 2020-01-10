Jesuit Cup: Big game from Billy Palmer helps Loyola to beat St. Ignatius

Loading...

Billy Palmer is not the biggest name in a Loyola team that has two Division I recruits and a number of football players playing a second sport.

But when the Ramblers really needed the senior guard to give an offensive spark in Friday night’s 43-31 win over St. Ignatius at the Gentile Center, he was ready for the task.

First Palmer hit a three-pointer from the left wing to even draw the Ramblers to 25 with 2:59 left in the third quarter. Then his lane at 1:49 put Loyola ahead to stay at 27-25.

Palmer ended with a career-high 16 points and also grabbed five rebounds when Loyola won the Jesuit Cup for the fourth consecutive year.

“I think our attack is successful, having another person who can get rid of the dribble and shoot the ball is huge for us,” Palmer said.

Loyola coach Tom Livatino had the feeling that it could be a big night for Palmer.

“St. Ignatius decided they would not guard Billy, and the truth is that this did not happen this year, “Livatino said. “We spoke about it this week. We thought they might sink a bit. …

“We said that Billy had to be ready to make winning games. And I have so much faith in Billy that I just let him interpret it the way he wanted. That meant letting her tear, that meant moving the ball, no matter how he felt.

“And he felt pretty good.”

Palmer got his points on 6-for-10 shooting, while Matt Enghauser added 10 points for 4-for-5 shooting. The rest of the Ramblers shot 6-for-21.

“It was a slog,” Livatino said. “We are not necessarily proud that we are the best team. We will grind you, we will protect you. “

That defense has been particularly effective this week. The Ramblers (16-1, 6-0 Catholic Blue) held St. Rita on Tuesday to 12 second-half points and limited St. Ignatius (12-5, 4-2) to 10 points after halftime.

Luke Collins scored seven runs to lead the Wolfpack, who shot 4-for-16 after halftime and 3-for-18 on three-pointers.

The leader of the defense was, as usual, 6-8 Drake who recruited Jordan Kwiecinski, who blocked three shots and changed countless others.

“The thing about Jordan that I love is that he has been our intangible player of the year and our defensive player of the year,” Livatino said. “You won’t find many Division I players willing to make this type of bet without fail.”

Kwiecinski has high standards for himself and says that Palmer and Matt Mangan defended him on Friday. But he loved the overall effort.

“We didn’t play fast enough in defense in the first half,” Kwiecinski said. “And we were often beaten one on one. We found our energy in the second half. “

Palmer saw no defects in Kwiecinski’s defense.

“Jordan is really good at knowing the role of the best defender in the state, and that’s what he strives to be,” Palmer said. “He knows that buckets will come, but that’s not what he’s up to.

“He wants to close his best player and he has done so many games for us.”