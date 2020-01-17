Jesy Nelson and boyfriend Chris Hughes celebrate their first birthday | Chris Hughes, Jesy Nelson

Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes hold hands and laugh with each other while leaving Moonshine Saloon Thursday evening (January 16) in London.

The super cute couple were celebrating their first birthday together.

“I have been with this rascal for a whole year today!” I can honestly say that I have never been so in love and happy in my entire life! I love you rat bag @chrishughesofficial forever and always ❤️🐀, ” Jesy wrote on Instagram that night.

“1 year! Last year, at the same time, I had just finished kissing in a kebab shop. A memory without which my heart cannot live. Role model and versatile queen. You have all that girl. Forever ❤️, ” Chris added to his account with more photos from that night.

If you missed it, JesyThe documentary Odd One Out is in the final for a nomination at the 2020 National Television Awards.

