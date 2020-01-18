JetBlue charges a $ 5 to $ 35 fee for checking baggage on a flight

NEW YORK (AP) – JetBlue Airways increases rechecking fees by $ 5 to $ 35 for the first and $ 40 for the second flight within the United States.

Passengers can avoid the increase by paying up to two pieces of luggage at least 24 hours before their flight.

JetBlue spokesman Derek Dombrowski said Friday that the airline believes that “it makes sense to charge for the additional services that only certain customers use,” while other things like on-board TV and WiFi don’t be billed.

Dombrowski added that the $ 5 discount for those who prepay baggage fees should reduce transactions in the airport lobby and provide a better travel experience.

The changes took effect for tickets purchased on Thursday and published on the airline’s website.

Passengers who buy certain more expensive types of tickets or have a JetBlue credit card do not have to pay the fees.

Many U.S. airlines have been charging a fee for checking in one or two pieces of luggage for more than 10 years – the Southwest is the biggest exception. New York-based JetBlue increased fees by $ 5 in 2018, and other airlines quickly followed suit at that time.

