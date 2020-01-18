JetBlue checked baggage fees increase from $ 5 to $ 3

NEW YORK – JetBlue Airways is again increasing baggage check-in fees from $ 5 – to $ 35 for the former and $ 40 for the latter – on flights within the United States.

Passengers can avoid the increase if they pay for up to two pieces of luggage at least 24 hours before their flight.

JetBlue spokesperson Derek Dombrowski said on Friday that the airline believed that “it makes sense to charge for the extra services that only certain customers use” while not charging for other things such as on-board TV and Wi-Fi.

Dombrowski added that the $ 5 discount for those who pay the baggage fees in advance should reduce transactions in the airport hall and provide a better travel experience.

The changes took effect for tickets purchased Thursday and were published on the airline’s website.

Passengers who purchase certain types of more expensive tickets and those with a JetBlue brand credit card do not have to pay the fee.

Many US airlines have been charging one or two pieces of baggage for more than 10 years – the southwest is the main exception. New York-based JetBlue increased fees by $ 5 in 2018, and other airlines quickly followed suit at the time.

