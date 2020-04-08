JetBlue temporarily reduces flights to 5 major cities

JetBlue (JBLU) – Get Report said it would temporarily consolidate operations in Boston, Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco and Washington amid what it calls “unprecedented low demand for air travel.”

The airline will reduce flights from the five cities starting April 15 and ending June 10. Flights will operate at one or two airports in each metropolitan area.

“Every day we face new challenges and we can not hesitate to take the necessary measures to reduce our costs in a sharply falling demand, so that we can emerge from this moment without precedent as a strong company for our customers and crew members”, said Scott Laurence, JetBlue in charge of revenue and planning, in a statement.

In Boston, JetBlue will suspend flights from T.F. Green International Airport while still operating from Logan International. The airline typically has 180 flights from Boston, but plans to reduce it to 28 flights per day.

In Los Angeles, flights will be suspended outside Hollywood Burbank Airport and Ontario International. Flights from Los Angeles International and Long Beach will continue. The number of daily flights will be reduced to five from 44.

In New York, JFK and Newark will have flights while LaGuardia, Westchester and Stewart International will have flights suspended. The number of daily flights outside the area will drop to 30 from 215.

In San Francisco, San Francisco International Airport will have flights while San Jose flights are suspended. The total number of flights out of the area will drop to 2 every day from 7pm.

And Washington National Airport will maintain some flights while Baltimore-Washington / Thurgood Marshall will be suspended. The number of daily flights from Washington National will be 5, down from normal 34.

The JetBlue shares at the last check rose 1.8% to $ 8.92.

