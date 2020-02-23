jeter-downs-can-make-exhibition-debut-with-purple-sox

SARASOTA, Fla. — On the working day Mookie Betts designed his Dodgers exhibition debut in Glendale, Arizona, the biggest title in the Pink Sox lineup was Jeter Downs, one of 3 players acquired in exchange for Betts, David Price tag and 50 % of the remaining-handed pitcher’s remaining deal.

Enjoying shortstop and batting fifth in an 11-5 exhibition reduction to the Orioles at sunny Ed Smith Stadium, Downs went -for-3 Sunday. He flied out to appropriate leading off the 2nd, grounded again to the pitcher for the last out of the fourth, and struck out for the ultimate out of the sixth to strand Jarren Duran (two-for-three, triple) at next foundation.

Downs’ outcomes were being of little consequence to the main objective of him finding expertise with the large-league club as a non-roster invitee to camp. He is not competing for a big-league career. Only currently being here, the hope of the firm is, will benefit the center infielder who was drafted in the initial round by the Reds and then dealt to the Dodgers.

“The principal matter is to be together with these fellas so that when he will get a probability once more the intimidation isn’t there getting with these huge-leaguers and he’s cozy,” Pink Sox interim supervisor Ron Roenicke reported. “When these men arrive into the massive leagues and they are comfy, they accomplish seriously perfectly. So with any luck , we get him to the point where you’re assured with his game, but (also) the self-confidence that he belongs in this article and the fellas accept him and he’s at ease.”

It also gives the supervisor a chance to type his personal viewpoint on the prospect’s prospects.

“Any time somebody from somewhere else the business has definitely very good points to say about (a prospect), it is pleasurable for us to see basically what they see and we get to see how it performs out with the rest of us,” Roenicke claimed.

Downs claimed veterans already have manufactured it effortless on him to in shape in.

“Totally easy. They’ve been genuinely very good to me,” Downs said. “All these fellas have been truly interesting and they welcomed me with open arms, and I’ve talked to most of the fellas so considerably now. It’s been a seriously amazing experience so much.”

Sox assert pitcher, place Pedroia on 60-day IL

The Red Sox claimed suitable-hander Phillips Valdez off of waivers from the Mariners. Valdez, 28, pitched in the major leagues for the 1st time past year with the Rangers. In 11 appearances covering 16 innings, Valdez walked nine, struck out 18 and posted a three.94 Period. A indigenous of San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic, Valdez has break up time among setting up and relieving in the course of his time in the minors.

To make place for Valdez on the 40-gentleman roster, the Sox placed next baseman Dustin Pedroia on the 60-working day injured record. Signed by way of 2021, Pedroia has been restricted to nine game titles the previous two seasons and his wounded knee, which has jeopardized his profession, has not responded nicely to various surgeries.

“The knee’s still not right, so this transfer was likely to be built,” Roenicke mentioned. “We’ll touch foundation with him in this article soon and see how he’s undertaking.”

Duran, Duran

Sox remaining-handed-hitting outfield prospect Jarren Duran stood out at the plate, on the bases and in the area during Sunday’s exhibition. He showed superior velocity managing the bases on a deep triple to centre, manufactured a pleasant capture from the wall in center and went two for 3.

Duran was a seventh-round draft preference in 2018 out of Extended Beach Point out.

“Exciting player that tool-clever is as good as it receives,” Roenicke explained. “And that form of player, I necessarily mean, he’s thrilling to enjoy. We saw him operate a minor previous calendar year mainly because he strike a few of gappers for us, but these days was really pleasurable to observe him operate to 3rd. It is just the instruments, he’s just one of people unique guys you know that if it all comes collectively you’ve got a celebrity.”

Duran split final time concerning One-A Salem and Double-A Portland, played 132 game titles, scored 90 operates and posted a .775 OPS. He struck out 128 periods.

Smooth Sale-ing in Fort Myers

Chris Sale had a “really excellent bullpen” at Sox headquarters Sunday, according to what pitching coach Dave Bush instructed Roenicke about the lefty who experienced been established back by pneumonia.

“So I imagine we can transfer on,” Roenicke explained. “We’ll most likely have a discussion with him tomorrow… and then we’ll program what he’s heading to do upcoming. We’ll in all probability throw him another bullpen, but it will be an up and down so we’ll rest him in involving and continue to keep progressing him, see what he’s wondering. He’ll hear what we’re considering and try to appear up with one thing that helps make sense.”

E-Rod, Bogaerts on the mend

Roenicke said Eduardo Rodriguez arrived out of his Saturday bullpen session “really well” and additional that his progress back from a sore knee will be checked once more Monday, when he is scheduled to pitch in simulated match ailments on a again subject. If all goes perfectly there, he’ll be scheduled to join the rotation, probably Saturday.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts’ exhibition debut could tumble at about the same time as Rodriguez’s.

“He’s coming together,” Roenicke mentioned. “Obviously, we would like to see him out below already, but the foot’s receiving superior all the time and he’s hitting in the cages.”