Jets striker Michael Parker lights offensive in defeating Susanoo Magic

The Chiba Jets celebrated a perfect January in the league game on Friday evening by leading the Shimane Susanoo Magic.

The Jets’ 90-79 win, the ninth in a row, included Michael Parker’s 27-point, 15-rebound, five-assist, two-steal and two-block performance in Matsue, Shimane Prefecture.

Parker made 12 out of 17 shots from the field, 10 of 14 from the 3-point bow.

“I think it was a good game,” Parker told reporters after the game. “The situation has changed a bit and I started to score.”

Upon his return to Matsue, Parker, a former Shimane star, described the scene as one in which he was “warmly welcomed” by fans.

Chiba (24-10) led 30-19 after the first quarter.

Parker had 20 points in the first half and helped the jets gain a 51 to 44 lead during the break.

Substitute forward Nick Mayo, a rookie, scored 23 points for the jets. Koh Flippin added 10 points, five assists and three steals, Shigehiro Taguchi had nine points and playmaker Yuki Togashi contributed eight points and seven assists.

Robert Carter approached Shimane (10-24) with 28 points and 13 rebounds.

Brave Thunders 86, Alvark 76

In Kawasaki, the hosts surpassed the two-time defending champions when the contenders met at the highly anticipated start of the series.

Nick Fazekas led Kawasaki with 30 points and distributed six assists. Yuma Fujii poured 24 points, including 7 against 7 at the foul line, and distributed six helpers. Naoto Tsuji had 11 points and six assists, while Jordan Heath contributed 12 points and nine boards for the Brave Thunders (27-7).

Tokyo (25-9) took the 37-35 lead in the third quarter.

Alvark Center Alex Kirk scored 23 points and pulled 15 boards. Milan Macvan added 14 points, Daiki Tanaka had 12 and Shohei Kikuchi 10. Keeper Seiya Ando held 6 points in a 3v7 shootout.