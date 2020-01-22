Jewel Solomon, the first head of Google for Startups for the United States

Jewel Burks, a tech entrepreneur from Atlanta, has been appointed head of Google for Startups for the United States.

According to Hypepotamus, Solomon is the first person to hold this position.

As a proud board member of Goodie Nation and the Harvard Debate Council Diversity Project, Solomon’s new role at Google will focus on providing different start-ups with products, connections and best practices.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to do my passionate work and help improve the competitive environment in the startup ecosystem,” said Solomon.

“I have a great opportunity to showcase the work of incredible startups here and in other markets that have had insufficient resources in the past.”

Prior to her appointment, Solomon worked at Google as an entrepreneur-in-residence for diversity markets from 2014 to 2016 to help underserved business owners grow their businesses using Google tools, Hypepotamus reports.

As a lawyer for representation and access in the technology industry, Solomon co-founded a startup called Partpic.

She and her team have developed breakthrough technologies to change the way people find products everywhere. Partpic raised over $ 2 million in seed capital from well-known investors such as AOL’s co-founder, Steve Case, and Comcast Ventures, and integrated its software into mobile apps / websites for wholesalers and retailers.

Partpic was taken over by Amazon in late 2016 and the technology now enables the visual search for spare parts in the Amazon Mobile Shopping app.

Excited about her second return to Google, Solomon said, “The opportunity to offer the best of Google to startups in Atlanta and other key markets is incredibly exciting.

“Having access to the right resources and people is critical to the success of startups. I’m happy to be able to share these things with startups that need them.”

Solomon, who is currently featured in a nationwide advertising campaign for Pantenes Gold Series natural hair products, said: “It is important that Google emphasizes investing in emerging technology ecosystems like Atlanta and demonstrates my commitment by I am committed to this role and I am deeply involved here. ”

“I think my attitude and the team’s focus on equality of competition for underrepresented startups speak for a bigger topic in terms of technology and innovation today: Great ideas and startups can come from anywhere and from anyone, and you don’t have to base in Silicon Valley to be successful in this industry. “

A Google representative explained that Hypepotamus Solomon’s background as an entrepreneur and investor gives her a deep sense of the founder’s journey and an insight into the needs of the founders to build successful businesses.

“With their experience, the team can ensure that our work is important to startups and that success metrics are closely aligned with the startups we work with.”

Before founding Partpic, Solomon worked at McMaster-Carr Industrial Supply and Google, Inc. in the areas of management, corporate sales and strategic diversity.

She is from Nashville, TN, and studied at Howard University. She is a member of the Henry Crown Fellows class in 2019 on the Aspen Institute’s Aspen Global Leadership Network. She currently lives with her husband Zekarias in Atlanta, GA.