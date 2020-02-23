[jewelry-shop-robbery-suspect-nabbed-by-public]

The suspects smashed the glass screen counter right before escaping with the jewelry. — File photograph by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Feb 23 — An tried theft at a jewellery shop at a purchasing mall in Bukit Tinggi, Klang around right here yesterday was thwarted when 1 of the two suspects was caught red-handed by users of the community.

Klang Selatan district police main ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli stated in the 10 incident, the shop workers have been planning to shut the premises when the two male suspects, armed with hammers barged in.

“The suspects then smashed the glass display counter prior to escaping with the jewelry,” he stated in a statement in this article these days.

Shamsul Amar mentioned mall goers who saw the incident straight away gave chase and managed to nab 1 of the suspects, about 20 metres from the shop.

The 19-yr-old suspect was nabbed with the stolen things, he claimed introducing that efforts were underway to monitor down the other suspect.

The case is becoming investigated beneath Area 395/397 of the Penal Code for gang and armed robbery. — Bernama