Jewelry store in downtown Dinuba loses thousands after Friday night robbery

DINUBA, California (KFSN) – Rivera’s Joyeria, a jewelry store in downtown Dinuba, suffers a devastating loss.

Dinuba Police Department Sergeant Jason Kent said the local business lost $ 100,000 after the thieves broke up on Friday evening.

“It must be painful for business owners, and I absolutely feel it because they lost a lot of money,” said Kent.

The thieves fled with valuables in a burglary that seems straight out of a cinematic plot.

First, they broke into the roof of the neighboring vacant business. Once inside, the criminals used the empty store to prepare the next stage of their operation, heading to the nearby jewelry store.

“On occasion, we have had burglaries on the roofs,” said Kent. “Sometimes it’s the easiest point to access it, unfortunately.”

They stole money and jewelry. Rivera’s is an authorized agent of Trans Fast, a service that people use to transfer money out of the country. Some of these funds could have been stolen.

Police say there is a greater chance of recovering the jewelry.

“We can keep up with the jewelry,” said Kent. “We have a good description of what was taken. It makes tracking easier.”

Kent says Rivera had cameras and a security system, but due to the way the thieves entered the store, they were not alerted to the break-in until around 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Now the police are warning small businesses to make sure they are well equipped.

