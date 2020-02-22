[Jhené Aiko Announces Wait Is Almost Over + Reveals CHILOMBO Album Launch Day]

As seen on SOHH.com – observe @sohh @sohhdotcom

R&B singer Jhené Aiko is not going to make followers wait around a great deal for a longer period. The well known crooner has promised to supply a new album in the coming weeks.

Large Info: On Friday, Aiko announced her Chilombo album would arrive in early March.

Check out this submit on Instagram “Chilombo” March sixth 🌋 A publish shared by Jhené Aiko Efuru Chilombo 🌋 (@jheneaiko) on Feb 21, 2020 at 6: 00pm PST

Large-Vital Specifics: In mid-February, Aiko reunited with her former boyfriend and rap star Major Sean for an epic Disneyland outing collectively.

See this post on Instagram Mannn all the time I invested in LA n I hardly ever went to Disney Land, I was trippin like a mufucka… till now A put up shared by BIGSEAN (@bigsean) on Feb 14, 2020 at eight: 45pm PST

View this write-up on Instagram his very first time @disneyland ☺️ so substantially fun !! 🥰 joyful valentine’s working day ❤️ A put up shared by Jhené Aiko Efuru Chilombo 🌋 (@jheneaiko) on Feb 14, 2020 at 8: 30pm PST

Check out this post on Instagram this my sweater now, cuh @bigsean 😂💙 A publish shared by Jhené Aiko Efuru Chilombo 🌋 (@jheneaiko) on Feb 14, 2020 at eight: 31pm PST

Wait around, There’s A lot more: Times prior, Sean teased lovers about some thing brewing up with songs moguls JAY-Z and Nas.

Ah – y’all are genuinely enjoying w/ our thoughts now! lol will need this ASAP! @BigSean @Nas #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/ktIuk0tCw1 — SOHH (@sohh) February 13, 2020

Check out this put up on Instagram Supervisor conferences, designs continuing 🧠 A write-up shared by BIGSEAN (@bigsean) on Feb 11, 2020 at six: 28pm PST

Prior to You Go: In January 2020, Sean shared a gushy pic reunited with Jhené.