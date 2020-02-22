[Jhené Aiko Announces Wait Is Almost Over + Reveals CHILOMBO Album Launch Day]

Kay Koch
jhene-aiko-announces-wait-is-almost-over-+-reveals-chilombo-album-launch-day

R&B singer Jhené Aiko is not going to make followers wait around a great deal for a longer period. The well known crooner has promised to supply a new album in the coming weeks.

Large Info: On Friday, Aiko announced her Chilombo album would arrive in early March.

“Chilombo” March sixth 🌋

Large-Vital Specifics: In mid-February, Aiko reunited with her former boyfriend and rap star Major Sean for an epic Disneyland outing collectively.

Mannn all the time I invested in LA n I hardly ever went to Disney Land, I was trippin like a mufucka… till now

his very first time @disneyland ☺️ so substantially fun !! 🥰 joyful valentine’s working day ❤️

this my sweater now, cuh @bigsean 😂💙

Wait around, There’s A lot more: Times prior, Sean teased lovers about some thing brewing up with songs moguls JAY-Z and Nas.

Ah – y’all are genuinely enjoying w/ our thoughts now! lol will need this ASAP! @BigSean @Nas #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/ktIuk0tCw1

— SOHH (@sohh) February 13, 2020

Supervisor conferences, designs continuing 🧠

Prior to You Go: In January 2020, Sean shared a gushy pic reunited with Jhené.

The older cooler kids 💙

