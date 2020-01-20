Jhene Aiko calls himself & # 39; P * ssy Fairy & # 39; – Filter the number X-Rated! (Lyrics) – Up Newsinfo

R, amp; B singer Jhene Aiko goes viral this morning, for her extremely graphic new song, called “fairy p * ssy, quot; that is what Jhene is called today.
The song has graphic lyrics, and we mean VERY graphic. Some even call the song “x-rated, quot; due to its explicit nature.
But he lets Jhene buzz on social media. This morning she and her new song were trending on Twitter:
Ooh woe, yes, yes, yes
Yes Yes Yes
I know you love me f * ckin & # 39; I (F * ckin & # 39; me, f * ckin & # 39; me)
I can tell by the way you are in love with me (love with me)
You can’t get enough of me, yes
Well, I think it looks like you’ve stayed with me
Because I have you in the spring
F * ck all your free time
You don’t need me time
That’s your time and me
We’re getting so loud
What the hell makes my soul smile
What makes me so proud
Now put your head on the pillow
Turn the lights off too low
I want you to say my name
Close your eyes and let your feelings go
Now you are getting very close
Honey, I’m on my way
Now that I have you here
I will not disappoint you
Don’t be surprised, honey, it’s me (just me)
Don’t be surprised, boy, if I break it completely
I hypnotize you with this p * ssy (P * ssy)
Now you feel that you can fly
I’m fucking very slowly
I have to hear you say my name
Close your eyes and let your feelings go
Now you are getting very close
Honey, I’m on my way
Now that I have you here
I will not disappoint you