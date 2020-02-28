[Jhené Aiko, Long run + Miguel Are An Overall Vibe In Chill AF New Joy More than Everything (H.O.E.) Movie]

As seen on SOHH.com – comply with @sohh @sohhdotcom
R&B singer Jhené Aiko is genuinely boosting the stakes these times. The preferred crooner has arrive by way of this week with her new Foreseeable future and Miguel-showcased “Happiness Over All the things (H.O.E.)” tunes online video premiere.
Large Facts: This 7 days, Jhené sent the should-hear and need to-see visible to the masses.
Large-Vital Information: The anthem is one of the fireplace tracks off Aiko’s new star-studded Chilombo album.
Wait, There’s A lot more: In early May possibly, Aiko will pack her bags for a enormous, cross-region tour.
In advance of You Go: In mid-February, Jhené joined up with hip-hop star Significant Sean for a passionate Valentine’s Working day outing at Disneyland.