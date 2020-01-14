Ji Chang spoke with Kim Yoo Jung for a new drama by “The Fiery Priest” PD

Ji Chang Wook is working on the selection of his next dramatic project!

On January 14, it was announced that the actor would star in the lifetime drama “Convenience Store Saet Byul” (literal title).

In response, his agency Glorious Entertainment commented: “Ji Chang Wook is considering (offering) to play in” Convenience Store Saet Byul. “(His appearance) is unconfirmed, and this is just one of the casting offers he has received.”

“Convenience Store Saet Byul” is based on a webtoon of the same name and tells the story of an eccentric and mischievous part-time worker and her handsome but clumsy manager in a 24 hour convenience store. It is directed by the director (PD) Lee Myung Woo, known for his work on “The Fiery Priest” from SBS last year.

Earlier, it was revealed that Kim Yoo Jung was in talks to play the lead female role.

“Convenience Store Saet Byul” should be presented in the first half of the year.

Watch Ji Chang Wook in his previous drama “Melting Me Softly”:

