Ji Chang Wook to star in an action movie

Ji Chang Wook will appear in the movie “Punishment” (literal title)!

On January 13, a source at his agency, Glorious Entertainment, told Sports Chosun: “He confirmed his appearance in the movie” Punishment “as his follow-up project and finished reading the script.” Filming will begin soon.

“Punishment” is an action movie that depicts a father and daughter (played by Jo Woo Jin and Lee Jae In) surviving after an explosion. It will be distributed by CJ Entertainment, also an investor in the film, and produced by TPS Company with a production cost of 70 billion won (approximately $ 60.6 million). It will also be the first film by director Kim Chang Joo, who was the editorial director of “Snowpiercer” and “The Terror Live”.

This marks Ji Chang Wook’s first film in three years after the 2017 fabricated city thriller.

In the meantime, start watching Ji Chang Wook in his latest drama “Melting Me Softly” now!

Watch now

Are you impatient to see Ji Chang Wook on the big screen?

Source (1) (2) (3)

How do you feel in this article?