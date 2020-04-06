Ji Suk Jin Gets a Candidate About “Running Man” History and Why He Didn’t Show It

Ji Suk Jin opens up about why he almost shouted “Running Man” and more!

Recently, Ji Suk Jin uploaded a video on Jeeseokjin’s YouTube Channel featuring himself reading a page on the Korean wiki Namuwiki.

In the category of “Running Man” on the page, Ji Suk Jin read that there are people who have been writing, “Ji Suk Jin has proved a solid it when MCing many programs and demand weak. However, the program did she began to lose all. One.” She laughed as she read the last line.

He went on to say, “When Ji Suk Jin’s broadcast career finally came to an end, he got a chance to attend the various ‘Running Man’ shows. Ji Suk Jin usually does indoor talk shows, so there are various outdoor events “Not for him.”

Ji Suk Jin said, “That’s right. It’s not a good fit. I was really hard at first because of that.”

“The role played by the MC differs from the role of the player,” he said. “As a player, I have to make the right comments and jokes at the right time, and that makes a lot of difference, so it’s really hard for me to get started.”

Ji Suk Jin said that she get a meeting with the director and producer “Running Man” Jo Hyo Jin as the others, and she could meet three times. “I said I would quit,” she points out. “I said, ‘I didn’t think I was going to the show, and I didn’t think the show was helping me either. I felt better for myself when I left.’

However, Jo Hyo Jin has been supportive of every single Ji Suk Jin, as well as Yoo Jae Suk. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank you,” Ji Suk Jin said. “Thank you!”

Ji Suk Jin then went on to read Namuwiki’s page, which says he criticized the audience from the beginning to the middle of the show.

He laughed and said, “It could have happened in the beginning. I didn’t think I was fit for the event, so it might not work out. It doesn’t work out that way.”

Glass continues to describe how these activities Ji Suk Jin who look less visible, and she laughed when she read that everyone has said that they will get paid for free. The statement said that it established the “Easy Brother” pair with Lee Kwang Soo and had begun the role of the company seeking to counter various attacks.

Ji Suk Jin laughed as he read the line, “He is even proud that ‘Running Man’ is becoming more and more popular internationally, he is also a Korean Wave star and his fans are happy when he travels abroad.”

“This is just an exaggeration I’m talking about as a joke,” he said. “I said that on ‘Radio Star.’ That’s the concept of the show, where they ask you whether or not it’s true.

Ji Suk Jin later read that “Radio Star” MC Kim Gura said that Ji Suk Jin made more money with “Running Man” than Kim Gura did with 10 shows. She laughed at him and read that Kim Gura was reported to be, “Ji Suk Jin almost died in the industry before” Running Man. “Ji Suk Jin said,” It’s not bad! Did he really say that? Should I call? “

