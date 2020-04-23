Jihadis calls Coronavirus “the ultimate key to America’s sarcophagus”

This year, Islamic terrorist groups continued to pervert the belief that the benefits of noble acts are greater during Ramadan, telling their followers and supporters to embrace martyrdom and jihad because the holiest month for Muslims is a good time to kill the so-called infidels.

This year, Muslims expect Ramadan to begin on Thursday evening, making the first day of fasting on Friday, as several Arab nations remain blocked due to the coronavirus pandemic. The sighting of the new moon in the coming days will determine the beginning of the holy month.

As the Chinese coronavirus pandemic rages around the world, supporters of the Islamic State (ISIS / ISIL) urge jihadists to “exploit” coronavirus blockages to “carry out jihad” during Ramadan, the SITE Intelligence Group, which oversees jihadi activity online, reported Wednesday.

Governments around the world have implemented quarantine measures that affect about half of the world’s population, including social distancing and the closure of “non-essential” companies to curb the spread of the viral outbreak.

In the days leading up to the start of Ramadan, jihadists also called on their supporters to carry out lone wolf attacks on Westerners with vehicles and other raw weapons, the SITE revealed on Tuesday.

As Ramadan approaches, a pro-ISIS group has also spread advice to jihadists and supporters to increase terrorist activity, SITE said Monday.

That same day, the watchdog group revealed that online jihadists praised Chinese coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as “a justified punishment.”

On the eve of Holy Month, a pro-al-Qaeda online outing hailed the coronavirus outbreak as the “final key to America’s coffin.”

While there is generally a rise in jihadi attacks during the holy month, the ongoing pandemic can bring down the victims of terror. However, it has been assumed that the pandemic has hampered terrorist operations against ISIS, which could allow the fallen caliphate to be rebuilt.

Violence is totally dissonant with Ramadan for the vast majority of Muslims in the world who follow the tradition of abstaining from eating, drinking, smoking, having sex and other physical needs every day, from before the break of the day. dawn until sunset during the month of Ramadan.

A minority of Muslims, however, adhere to the belief that they perceive Ramadan as a month of jihad and martyrdom.

For the past three years, Breitbart News has documented a wave of jihadist attacks during Ramadan encouraged by ISIS, the Taliban and al-Qaeda.

For three years, ISIS and the Afghan Taliban ranked as the deadliest terrorist groups during the holy month.

In 2015, the Middle East Research Institute (MEMRI) noted how jihadist groups exploit the idea that Ramadan is “a month in which Allah grants military victories to its believers,” adding:

Given the historical and religious significance of Ramadan, Islamist and jihadist groups, and sometimes also Arab organizations and Arab media, are increasing incitement to jihad and martyrdom during this month.

The commandment of jihad, which is of great importance at all times, assumes an even greater importance during this holy month and takes precedence over all other commandments … In Ramadan, Allah grants fighters a special force, in spite of his fast, or rather by virtue of his. Those who gain martyrdom during the month of Ramadan are doubly rewarded in Paradise.

This year, Ramadan is in collision with the furious coronavirus pandemic, as clerics ask the faithful to fill mosques, the Agence France-Presse (AFP) news agency reported on Tuesday, referring to the situation in Asia, which is home to about half. Muslims of the world.

“Authorities have tried to limit the fall during the sacred fasting period, which begins on Thursday, but in many cases, religious leaders have allayed concerns about activities that could spread COVID-19,” AFP noted.

While the coronavirus pandemic has triggered blockades around the world, with non-essential schools and businesses closed, mosques have remained largely open in Asia.

“During Ramadan, mosques hold regular prayers and large” Iftar “meals to break the fast at dusk, while families host home parties with family and friends,” AFP noted.