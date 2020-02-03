‘Jihadist Attack’ Kills Almost 20 Civilians in Burkina Faso | world

Displaced persons fleeing attacks by armed fighters in Roffenega are covered in dust in the camp of the German non-governmental organization HELP in Pissila, Burkina Faso, January 24, 2020. – Reuters pic

OUAGADOUGOU, February 3 – Suspected jihadists killed nearly 20 civilians yesterday in an attack on the village of Lamdamol in northern Burkina Faso, Seno province.

“The heavily armed motorbike attackers have literally executed local residents,” the security source told AFP. The attackers have left nearly 20 dead, the source added.

A local health official, speaking from the town of Dori in the north, said the village’s head nurse was among the victims.

“There is panic in and around the village,” added the official, saying the locals fled north of the country.

Another security source reported that the attack was retaliated after jihadists advised the locals to leave the area a few days earlier.

Security forces worked day and night to make the zone safe, “but it is difficult to be everywhere at once,” the source said.

This massacre occurs a week after several similar attacks in the north of the country.

On January 25, 39 civilians were killed in the village of Silgadji in the neighboring province of Soum.

Burkina Faso borders Mali in the northwest and Niger in the east. Both countries are fighting a wave of deadly jihadist attacks.

Burkina security forces, under-equipped and poorly trained, were unable to counter the fatal attacks on their territory despite the help of foreign soldiers, particularly French troops.

According to UN figures, the jihadist attacks in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso killed 4,000 people in 2019 and triggered an unprecedented humanitarian crisis in which 600,000 people were forced to leave their homes. – AFP