Jill Biden intercepts Heckler, who rushed Joe Biden at the rally

Former second lady Dr. Jill Biden played bouncer at a rally in New Hampshire and caught a heckler just a few feet from the former Vice President and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden,

During a rally in Manchester, NH, Dr. Biden in front of her husband and then hugged him before he climbed onto the podium.

“I’m Joe Biden, Jill Biden’s husband, and I’m resting my case!” Biden told the crowd, then pretended to leave.

“As my mother would say, God loves her,” Biden said, adding, “Thank you, Jilly. Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you. “

At that point, an intercom called out about apologizing to children and the crowd started to sing, “We want Joe! We want Joe! “

A man with a phone camera then pushed past a campaign employee and approached Biden on the stage. Then Dr. Biden to the man who was only a few meters away from her husband and helped to push him back behind the ropes.

“It’s only 24 hours left, I think it’ll follow me to South Carolina,” Biden collapsed, and when the crowd started singing about the man’s continued interjections, she said, “No, no, we’re okay. We’re okay. Thank you. “

“Look, we knew this was going to be a difficult race because our policies have become so crude and mean and so dissimilar that we all grew up, and thank you for your patience,” said Biden, and then continued his speech continued.

This incident occurred after several interruptions at rallies in Iowa through two jokes, one of which took the stage with the Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and make a dummy marriage proposal.

Check out the clip above about C-Span.

