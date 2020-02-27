jill-biden,-wife-of-former-vice-president-joe-biden,-viewing-fresno-city-college-or-university-thursday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Dr. Jill Biden, spouse of former vice president and Democratic presidential applicant, Joe Biden, will visit Fresno Town School Thursday afternoon, Biden’s campaign group claimed.

She is expected to tour the faculty around 12: 30 p.m. and talk on the campaign’s larger-training plans, including giving two decades of financial debt-cost-free community faculty to students.

Afterward, Biden will visit Los Panchos in downtown Fresno.

The take a look at is component of her trip to California. She will also make stops Los Angeles and San Francisco.

This is a developing tale.