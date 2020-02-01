Jillian Dempsey reaches historic milestone

Jillian Dempsey has done just about everything one can do in the NWHL.

She has won an Isobel Cup, this season she is an All-Star captain and last weekend she became the first player in the competition history with 100 points.

The Boston Pride captain has been the lifeblood of the team for the past five seasons, but has been stepping up as a captain in recent years. She used to be the glue for the ice.

She was also pretty good on ice.

“It was an incredible feeling to achieve that,” she said. “The teammates that I made specially. All those years of working is great to have something like that. The ultimate goal is to win the Isobel Cup, so that is the main focus. It is a great feeling to be part of this competition … I am proud of that. “

Dempsey has been a building block for the Pride – and the NWHL as a whole – since day 1 and is rewarded by becoming one of the All-Star captains for the Boston event on February 9.

She is the perfect representation of what the Pride franchise is all about, and she is the perfect person to lead them after they suffered their first loss of the Minnesota season last weekend.

“It was strange to think” oh wow, that was our first loss, “said Dempsey.” The dressing room was disappointed that he did not win, especially with a nail bite not to close at the last minute, which stings. We have apart from this being an immersion and we will be tested and faced with setbacks and see what kind of team we are.It came at a good time for us to take lessons and repair and improve for the rest of it To come back the next day and increase our intensity and bounce back and achieve that victory, that is something we needed and I liked how we reacted.The perfect season is out of the picture and we can concentrate game by game. “

Dempsey and Lexi Bender are pillars of the first season when the Pride won the Isobel Cup, and only she and Kaleigh Fratkin were there when the Pride lost their undefeated season on the last day in 2017.

They were stunned in the Isobel Cup that season, but there were lessons to take from a similar run before a loss.

“That was devastating and a shocking loss was the favorite and then upset by Buffalo,” Dempsey said. “I think every athlete would tell you that sport is” every Sunday “. It’s about who appears in the day, who has more grit, more heart to fight it out. Every game has no influence, it’s on it When play-offs are eliminated, it is more important that we are ready to leave, and whatever happens, put it aside New day, new game, we must be ready I don’t think we were ready to I think we have underestimated the opponent and the rest happened as it is. The mentality does not become complacent, does not show up and deserves it. “