In the newsletter of the coronavirus working group, CNN Jim Acosta asked for commenters suggesting that the coronao death tax is inflated:

“As you both may know, there are many theories of misinformation and conspiracy about the corona. you tell people who claim without real evidence that these deaths are full, that the number of Covid-19 deaths is full. For example, someone who may have died from various factors but had co. ronaio, referred to as coronao deaths and because of this the numbers are inflated “.

Dr. Deborah Birks They began by saying that they had also heard the conversation before explaining: “I think every time I was here for the conspiracies. Most of the people, and we’ve talked about Italy’s data, the majority of Italians who succumbed to it had three or more comorbidities. So this is known from the beginning. So these people will have an underlying condition, but this underlying condition did not cause their acute death when it is associated with a mouse infection. In fact, it is the opposite. Having an underlying condition and getting this virus, we know it is very harmful to these people. “

“If you have asthma, if you have kidney disease, if you have diabetes, if you have hypertension, there are pre-existing conditions that put you at greater risk of having a worse outcome.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci took a moment to say the following:

“Having gone through other serious issues, especially the very painful first years of HIV / AIDS, when people talk about conspiracy theories, you will always have conspiracy theories when dealing with very serious public health crises. It’s just distraction. I can assure you that We have so much to do to protect the health and well-being of the American people that I would just like to put these conspiracy theories and let someone write a book about it later but not now. “

