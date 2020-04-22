Jim Acosta cites Trump’s allegation of locking protests

CNN Jim Acosta called the President Donald Trump to falsely imply that people protesting against locking up in various cities across the country are socializing: “Absolutely just by lighting up.”

Acosta, speaking with anchor Wolf Blitzer, corrected the President’s comments in informing the special team for Tuesday of Koranoi. The relatively small protests that took place in the state capitals and elsewhere have shaken their states to reopen businesses quickly, despite the continued increase in deaths in many of these same states. In many of these rallies, there are few indications that participants are following the rules of social distance, and there are many examples of protesters engaging in dangerous behavior, including distributing candy to naked children.

Trump has largely refused to criticize protesters – who are overwhelmingly in favor of Trump – and, as he did on Tuesday, tried to justify their behavior by saying they were simply exercising their rights in the First Amendment under public health restrictions. in implementation stop the spread of Covid-19.

“I’ve watched some of the protests on TV,” Trump said earlier in response to a reporter’s question. “They are divorced. There is space between them. They make social distances. “

CNN Gloria Borger pointed to Blitzer and Acosta that do not appear to be valid. “I don’t know what photos he sees, but many of the videos we’ve seen show that they don’t make social distances,” he said. Again, this is a mixed message. Do not worry. Do not pay attention to the instructions we offer you from the administration. “

“I think it has to be said at this point that the president seems to be giving the green light to these protesters who were at these demonstrations outside government homes across the country,” Acosta said later. “The president was just there to enlighten the people there in the newsroom a few minutes ago, Wolf, when he said these protesters were socializing. It’s not just. “

“The president, you know, said a week ago, when the new guidelines were released, that if he saw a governor doing something that contradicted it, he would fall hard on that governor,” Acosta added. “This is not the case with those governors who are struggling in the face of instructions from this administration that are opening up as quickly as the governor in Georgia. So it seems that when the president is going to listen to these governors, it is when they are not opening fast enough. And, you know, just add to that when the president sends protesters to the states to protest against the social distance that puts pressure on state bodies, putting pressure on these governments to reopen. “

